Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Detectives in Dallas follow an international trail after a dentist is shot to death in her apartment.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) A single mom falls in love with a handsome chef, but when an “America’s Most Wanted” episode airs, she sees another part of him.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Yara pulls out all the stops to prove she’s still fun to Jovi, and a fight occurs during Kalani and Asuelu’s holiday.
The End (Showtime at 8:30) Edie crosses a line to help Art and gets an idea, and Josh and Kate get closer.
The White Lotus (HBO at 9) Shane dismisses Rachel’s latest career plans, and she is blindsided by an unexpected arrival; Tanya’s attention settles on an intriguing hotel guest.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Detectives question Allison about the night before and after the break in, and Kevin looks for meaning by running for city council.
History of the Sitcom (CNN at 9) A look at how television has shaped at home conversations about race and diversity.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Sean has a bad day, so the family decides to go bowling to try and cheer him up, and Trish and Jacque try to be their own bosses.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett asks Tiff to make a decision; Imani and Shaad have a clean slate; Trig gives Douda an ultimatum.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic at 9) Chef Ramsay explores Lapland in northern Finland and plays swamp football, fishes for white fish and cooks in a sauna.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Deran follows up on Smurf’s will; Pope’s mental state is fragile; Craig deals with being a solo dad.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) GG is tired of conflict within the group and takes her friends on a trip into nature.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) On Mo’s “wedding day,” he and Dawn, Blair, Keith and Yassir work together to ensure they live to see another decade.
You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 10) Kayee gives Jerry an ultimatum as she faces the reality of his bond with his ex-wife, and April asks her husband’s ex-wife to be her maid of honor.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon Taffer helps a struggling couple save their karaoke bar in downtown Las Vegas.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Tragedy strikes after Kevin and Drew hang out, making Dan and Kevin argue about their friendship.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) Looking at ferrets; keeping it in the family.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) The gang visits Tuca and Bertie’s families during Corpse Week.
Premiere
Johnson (Bounce at 8) Four best friends who happen to have the same last name, Johnson, are in different places in their lives after 25 years of friendship.
Buddy vs. Duff: Baker Battle (Food at 10) Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman, pictured above, revisit their first challenge from Season 1 by making car cakes.
Specials
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Jerry Lewis (Reelz at 8) The famed actor worked up until his death, caused cardiac arrest after decades of being a heavy smoker.
Movie
Betrayal at Attica (HBO Max) A look at the prison riot in which 43 people died.
Mystery 101: Deadly History (HMM at 9) Amy and Travis travel to New York to investigate the case of Amy’s missing uncle.
Returning
Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Season 13.
— Anying Guo