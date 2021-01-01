Affluenza Teen: The Jailhouse Sessions (Reelz at 10) Sixteen-year-old Ethan Couch was convicted of killing four people while driving drunk in 2013. His defense team used the “affluenza” defense, and he received just 10 years of probation.

The Netflix Afterparty (Netflix) David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes welcome guests from “Tiger King,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and more.

Kindred Spirits (Travel at 10) Season 5.

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) SiriusXM Radio host Joe Madison, Clinton Vince of Denton’s.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), state Rep. Vernon Jones (D-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) The American Psychiatric Association President-elect Vivian B. Pender.

90 Day Fiancé (TLC at 8) Stephanie reveals her financial agreement with Ryan to the family.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Cynthia gets some tough love from Kenya after her big argument with Mike.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) To protect the homestead from wildfires, Otto dynamites a reservoir.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Contestants from Ohio, Connecticut, Tennessee, Michigan, California and New York compete.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq will do whatever it takes to clear his mother, but knowing he’s not in the clear with Monet, he is backed against the wall.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 8:30) Callen tries to have an important talk with Arkady.

The Simpsons (Fox at 9) Comic book guy and his wife, Kumiko, debate having a baby.

The Outpost (CW at 9) The outpost is overrun, and Talon and Zed return with an unexpected ally.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9:30) The team investigates a suspicious death and the missing key piece of evidence is a top-secret, high-tech battery.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) Jimmy and Gina Baxter remain committed to avenging their son’s death.

Unexpected (TLC at 10:14) Tyra is furious that Julie’s Internet boyfriend has moved in.

Call Me Kat (Fox at 8) In an effort to prove to her mother and society that it’s possible to be single and happy at 39, Kat spends her entire savings to open a cat cafe in Louisville (pictured: Mayim Bialik).

The Watch (BBC America at 8) A group of misfit cops rise up from decades of helplessness to save their corrupt city from catastrophe.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) An animated series following the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family.

Elizabeth Is Missing (PBS at 9) Glenda Jackson stars as a woman desperately trying to solve two mysteries as she declines ever deeper into dementia.

Secrets of the Viking Stone (Science at 10) Actor Peter Stormare and history enthusiast Elroy Balgaard set out to solve the mystery of Minnesota’s Kensington Runestone.

The Making of Magnolia Table (Food/HGTV at 7) In this one-hour special, Chip and Joanna Gaines share how Joanna’s new cooking show, which premieres at 8, came to life.

Sting & The Police: Story of Their Songs (Reelz at 8) Uncover the three tracks that made the Police and Sting global superstars.

Eric Clapton: Story of His Songs (Reelz at 9) explore the three tracks that showcase the musical genius and troubled soul of Eric Clapton.

Cal Fire (Discovery at 10:22) Follow 6,100 firefighters as they work to contain California blazes.

Expedition Bigfoot (Travel at 8) Season 2.

Home Town (HGTV at 8) Season 5.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Season 3.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Season 21.

Last Man Standing (ABC at 9:30) Season 9.