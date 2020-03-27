Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Thomas Inglesby of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) How San Antonio is becoming a “city of the future” with mobility, sustainability and access to services.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and John Neely Kennedy (R-La.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Estonia’s digital society.

American Idol (ABC at 8) As Hollywood week ends, the contestants face final judgment.

Outlander (Starz at 8) Jamie must face his fear and confront the consequence of his divided loyalties.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kenya says that Marc is not welcome in her house.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Wellington makes a surprising discovery.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Sam investigates the murder of an Iranian.

Supergirl (CW at 9) How Lex came into power after Crisis is revealed.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie.

Westworld (HBO at 9) Some characters must play pretend.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Robyn is just days away from losing her rental.

Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon sets out to boost membership for a struggling New Mexico VFW post.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Annie tries to find her purpose in life.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) A Navy sailor is found dead, and the team focuses on suspicious people in his life.

Premieres

Three Busy Debras (Adult Swim at midnight) Amy Poehler is among the producers for this surreal 15-minute comedy about three housewives named Debra.

Beef House (Adult Swim at 12:15 a.m.) Following the misadventures of a laid-back slacker and his best friend, a high-strung stay-at-home husband.

Movies

Remember Me, Mommy? (Lifetime at 8) Rebecca is a teacher at an elite private school for girls and believes a new student may be the daughter she gave up for adoption years ago.

Returning

Vice (Showtime at 9) Season 7.