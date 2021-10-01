NFL Icons (Epix at 10) A docuseries examining the biggest names in National Football League history.
True Nightmares: Tales of Terror (Investigation Discovery at 10) How real stories of horror and mayhem have led to urban legends.
Specials
iHeartRadio Music Festival (Part 1) (CW at 8) The event, in Los Angeles and Nashville, includes performers such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Weezer, Finneas, Nelly, Darius Rucker, Walker Hayes, Cheap Trick and Florida Georgia Line. Ryan Seacrest hosts.
Movies
The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story (Lifetime at 8) Based on a true story, a doctor lives a perfect life with his former beauty queen wife and their eight children. But when his wife dies after plastic surgery, the doctor comes under suspicion.
Love Strikes Twice (Hallmark at 9) Maggie longs for a do-over of her on-the-rocks marriage, and one day, she wakes up 15 years earlier and must decide whether she wants to be with her husband again.
Returning
Saturday Night Live (NBC at 11:30) In the first episode of Season 47, Owen Wilson hosts and Kacey Musgraves performs.
Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) The team is introduced to a recently widowed Catholic named Nathan, and his teenage son, at Dr. Boggs’s request.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A young teenage mother dies violently, and investigators discovery multiple suspects and a love triangle.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Grampa is tricked by a phone scammer, so the Simpsons are on a path of vengeance to get his money back.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants include Andy Richter, Vanilla Ice and Caroline Rhea.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) The ladies and their husbands go to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for a couples trip, but the Green Eyed bandits may stay home.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Kevin and Sarah attempt to keep a secret; Evan takes Abby away on a business trip.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Contestants are from California.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Ellie decides to help Victor rebuild their home; Steven tells the truth about his dating history; Ari and Bini get troubling news; and Jenny and Sumit get help from the outside to deal with his parents.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) A punk band invites Ham to audition after they hear him scream; Honeybee and Wolf score their first directing gig.
Scenes From a Marriage (HBO at 9) Jonathan and Mira reconvene and explore the origins of their connection.
Heels (Starz at 9) The South Georgia State Fair is a few weeks away, and Jack must do everything he can to keep his professional and personal lives intact; Staci thinks Jack had a role in Ace’s Heel-turn.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) The ladies are invited to a casino-themed fundraiser.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) The Cody family uses all they got to pull off the ultimate job and settle all scores; a dangerous secret from the past is revealed.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 9) Charles is filled with grief and anger after his family goes through something devastating; Stephen and Uncle Phillip go to Charles with a surprising proposition.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Mr. Frond lends Tina a crystal with special powers to help ease her anxiety about an upcoming oral report; Bob and Linda buy a box of imperfect produce and must use it before it all rots.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck, Axe and Prince try to outsmart one another; changing alliances mean the future of Axe Capital is a surprise.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Maggie and Elijah are taught a new survival tactic by Negan; Yumiko interviews for a job; Gabriel encounters a man of God; Daryl learns more about Leah and the Reapers.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter and the guys recall tales of three rock legends while at an old record store.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan and Officer Chen have a run-in with an infamous thief, tipping them off to a bigger heist; Nolan asks Bailey out on a date.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A burned-out car and a bloodstained bedroom provide police with the smallest of clues that lead to the killer.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Kim realizes how Kelly will act if she moves to Austin; Carolyn doesn’t want Tia on her Vegas trip; Tracy is angry that Jayne is on her honeymoon; Emily and Laila face off at the spa.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Isaac befriends someone who teaches him the rules of the road, and the sheriff looks for evidence in Billy and Grace’s trailer. Billy reveals to Lee what happened in the steel mill.
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Abby tries to overcome her fear of germs so she can visit Edward in the hospital, where they discuss their fraught relationship.
Specials
iHeartRadio Music Festival (Part 2) (CW at 8) The event, in Los Angeles and Nashville, includes performers such as Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Billie Eilish. Ryan Seacrest hosts.
Miniseries
The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet (Discovery Plus) A look the five Earthshot challenges, the finalists and their contributions for the prize.
Movies
Upcoming Summer (Netflix) Chen Chen and Zheng form a deep friendship after a white lie and face the pains of growing up.
Returning
Scissor Seven (Netflix) Season 3.
Axios (HBO at 6) Season 4.
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC at 7) Season 32.
Call the Midwife (PBS at 8) Season 10 opens in 1966, a testing time for the midwives but an exciting one as well as the women’s rights movement gains ground. Pictured above: Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin and Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Anderson.
Grantchester (PBS at 9) Season 6.
Outrageous Pumpkins (Food at 10) Season 2.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) Season 2.
— Anying Guo