Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), former Trump strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Ambassador Mohammad Ziauddin of Bangladesh.
Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Joshua Johnson, former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory (R-N.C.), Voto Latino President María Teresa Kumar.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Lana and David go bowling on their second date.
Married to Medicine: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Imani and Britten meet up with Contessa for Xavier’s homecoming weekend.
Insecure (HBO at 10) Issa meets Lawrence to find out what he has to tell her.
Rick & Morty (Cartoon Network at 11:30) The pair has an adventure with an invisibility belt.
Specials
Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak (Reelz at 9) Friends, parents and teachers speak about the high school graduation trip to Aruba when senior Holloway disappeared.
Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? (ID at 9) The life and death of convicted sex offender Epstein, who killed himself in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges.
Miniseries
Quiz (AMC at 9) The story of how Charles and Diana Ingram attempted a heist on the quiz show ”Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and how they were caught.
Laurel Canyon (Epix at 10) Intimate portraits of the artists who created a music revolution in Los Angeles’s Laurel Canyon neighborhood during the 1960s and ’70s.
Movies
Groomzilla (UPtv at 7) A newly engaged woman makes a wish that her fiancé take the planning of their wedding seriously, and to her surprise, her wish comes true.
Returning
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Season 9.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 9) Season 2.
Match Game (ABC at 10) Season 5.
— Nina Zafar