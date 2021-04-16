Movies

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Lifetime at 8) Gabrielle has a loving husband and a wonderful daughter, and works at a great PR firm. But the appearance of a half sister may threaten it all.

Right in Front of Me (Hallmark at 9) Carly gets another shot at romance with a college crush but needs her new friend Nick’s advice.

Specials

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (Netflix) A look at the life of the late actor, pictured above, with interviews from his collaborators and fellow actors.

Murders at the Boarding House (Oxygen at 7) Dorothea Puente’s “murder house” got its name from the seven tenants she killed, and the house still gets visitors today.

Sunday Listings

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Detectives discover a fire chef’s body part in his barn and must find his wife.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Wayne discovers he owns extra land, and Violet looks for Wayne’s “Uncle Tommy,” who goes missing.

American Idol (ABC at 8) The top 12 contestants must perform Oscar-nominated songs, and judge Lionel Richie performs.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Batwoman and the Crows’ efforts come into conflict, and Alice goes to find Enigma.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa’s new imaginary friend is a depressed British singer from the 1980s, and Homer becomes a truck guy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Drew and Ralph arrange for her oldest son and his biological father to meet, and Cynthia hosts a “Friendmas” event.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Beef and Wolf meet their hero, mountain man Tusk Johnson, and Judy and the Tobin clan are hooked on the 1980s show “Dynasty.”

Sister Wives (TLC at 9) In the season finale, there is conflict over Kody’s coronavirus rules, and Christine confesses something that could affect the whole family.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoey tries to help Emily with a problem but ends up getting more than she bargained for, and Simon and Mo bond.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) Elizabeth is upset after Nathan’s secret is revealed, and a mysterious business comes to town.

The Nevers (HBO at 9) Mundi helps track down Maladie, and Hugo Swann recruits Augie to help with his shady enterprise.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) The doctors and wives go to the March on Washington, and the Rev. Al Sharpton and Ben Crump talk about the race relations in the country.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob gets into a fender bender outside the restaurant, then finds out who might be at fault.

Charmed (CW at 9) The charmed ones try to contain what was unleashed from the Tomb of Chaos.

City on a Hill (Showtime at 9) Jackie deals with the devastating consequences of his actions, and Jenny becomes friends with a mysterious lady.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Lois and Peter are mistaken for young parents and are invited to live in an apartment complex for millennials.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Professor Fiona Ryan’s car window is smashed, so Nolan volunteers to help guard her house, and Lucy notices that Tim is nicer to his new trainee.

On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young girl disappears on her way home from school, and police find her blue raincoat miles away.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Beth meets Rio’s boss, Annie retakes the GED, unbeknown to anyone, and Dean sorts through his share of trust issues.

Bravo’s Chat Room (Bravo at 10:30) The most outspoken and opinionated women on the network meet in Bravo’s Chat Room.

Premieres

Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 8:30) The new series looks at the criminals who were able to manipulate and con the people around them to aid in their activities.

The Food That Built America Snack Sized (History at 10) A deep dive into the people behind the iconic, instantly recognizable food that has shaped this country.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures (A&E at 10) Follow Stephanie McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a team of collectors and wrestling stars as they track down WWE collectibles.

Miniseries

Confronting a Serial Killer (Starz at 9) Journalist Jillian Lauren’s connection with serial killer Sam Little helps identify victims and solve cold cases.

Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) Kate Winslet stars as a struggling detective who goes to a small Pennsylvania town to investigate a murder.

Movies

Starting Up Love (Up at 7) A finance executive inherits her uncle’s cabin but realizes the other half of it was left to an attractive handyman.

Specials

Roll Up Your Sleeves (NBC at 7) Singer Ciara and her husband, football player Russell Wilson, host a special about the importance of the coronavirus vaccine.

56th Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS at 8) Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton host the show honoring achievements in country music.

2021 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards (Shudder at 8) The awards ceremony honoring films, filmmakers and performances in horror and thriller.

Biography: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (A&E at 8) A look at one of WWE’s biggest stars in the 1990s, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Returning

Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 9) Season 2.

Couples Therapy (Showtime at 10) Season 2.

Luis Miguel: The Series (Netflix) Season 2.