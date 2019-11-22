Movie

My Husband’s Secret Twin (Lifetime Movie Channel at 8) When a woman’s husband begins to act strangely, she embarks on a quest to find out what’s wrong.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (Hallmark at 8) A globe-trotting photographer comes home for a few days to look after her grandmother when she meets a neighbor, David.

Twinkle All the Way (Lifetime at 8) Single parents join forces to pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.),

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); former White House strategist Stephen K. Bannon; Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); White House aide Peter Navarro; Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) The Yemen Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, Mohammed Al-Hadhrami

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Michael Eric Dyson, Georgetown University professor; Eliana Johnson, Washington Free Beacon editor in chief; Neal Katyal, former acting solicitor general; former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory (R)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Cynthia and Nene come face to face.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob wants to cook a rare heritage turkey despite gas being out.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Toya has a meltdown as the minibus breaks down.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Callen and Sam travel to San Francisco to look for Beale.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Ray must find a way to get Detective Perry off his trail.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Frank revels in his new position in the Gallagher house.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) A fight causes tensions in Oceanside.

Madam Secretary (CBS at 10) Stevie and Henry testify at impeachment proceedings.

Mr. Robot (USA at 10) Janice wants all the details, and Elliot is shaken.

Silicon Valley (HBO at 10) Dinesh’s trip turns into a nightmare.

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) Twists and turns abound.

Special

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (A&E at 9) The best-selling solo artist of all time tells his life story.

Movie

Christmas 9 to 5 (Lifetime at 8) A tough crime-beat reporter gets the assignment of her life — to find the true meaning of Christmas.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (Hallmark at 8) A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny.

— Nina Zafar

