Movies

Coastal Elites (HBO at 8) The film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Levy and Issa Rae (pictured) as five people, living in either New York City or Los Angeles, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miniseries

Secret State (Ovation at 9) Based on the Chris Mullins novel “A Very British Coup” the series explores the relationship between a democratically elected government, big business, and banks.

Animal Babies (BBC America at 8) A look at Safari babies in the great plains of Africa where iconic species face immense challenges in their first year of life.

Specials

Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy (Reelz at 8) A look at the life and career of Lucille Ball, with interviews with Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Debra Messing and Suzanne Somers, who reveal how they were inspired by Lucy’s comic genius.

Returning

48 Hours (CBS at 10) Season 33.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Fox Sports’s Joe Buck, Biden campaign aviser Jake Sullivan.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) A look at how the financial industry is banking on values.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), congressional candidate Burgess Owens, (R-Utah).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey examines Haiti’s economic plans for the future.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Author Peter Strzok.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Haunted by the legacy of his father, Tariq tries to understand how the memories of James St. Patrick and Ghost define the man Tariq wants to become.

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 8) A life-threatening cold front approaches the mountain, and the family prioritizes shelters for the livestock.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Elizabeth’s brother interferes in her Moldovan wedding with Andrei.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) Cartoon Trump launches a propaganda campaign to convince America he’s got the pandemic under control.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Karen reveals intimate details about her relationship with Ray.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) After making a devil’s bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a White woman.

Love Fraud (Showtime at 9) The “revenge squad” in Kansas City receives a disturbing tip that one of Smith’s exes in the south is hiding him at her place.

The Vow (HBO at 10) Mark, Bonnie, Sarah and Nippy strategize with Catherine Oxenberg about how to get her daughter, India, out of DOS, even though she wants to stay.

The Osbournes Want To Believe (Travel at 10) Jack makes Sharon and Ozzy question reality with footage of a levitating girl caught on government cameras.

Darcey and Stacey (TLC at 10) Darcey and Stacey plan their trip to Los Angeles, but Mike reveals something that may derail their plans.

Premieres

Van der Valk (PBS at 9) Marc Warren stars as Piet van der Valk, the dogged Dutch detective in Nicolas Freeling’s bestselling novels, in this new adaptation.

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food at 10) Host Alyson Hannigan welcomes seven expert pumpkin carvers to battle it out for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion.

Movies

Same Time Next Week (UPtv at 7) A widow and a widower struggle to let go of the past as their friendship blossoms into romance.

Returning

Tigtone (Adult Swim at midnight) Season 2.