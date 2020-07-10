Specials

My Cat From Hell: Cat Sh#t Crazy (Animal Planet at 10) Cat behavior and wellness expert Jackson Galaxy helps owners whose felines have wreaked havoc during the pandemic.

Returning

Love & Marriage (OWN at 8) Season 2.

Say Yes to the Dress (TLC at 8) Season 18.

Family or Fiance (OWN at 9) Season 2.

Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation (History at 10) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Thomas Inglesby of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King asks Peter Morici, professor emeritus at the University of Maryland’s Smith School, about the likely future of colleges, health insurance and China.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Rudolph W. Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Ambassador Vlora Citaku from Kosovo.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), Anna Palmer of Politico, Kristen Welker of NBC News, George Will.

Hightown (Starz at 8) In the season finale, Jackie and Ray try to return to business as usual after failure, only to learn the case might not be closed.

Black Monday (Showtime at 8) Blair is forced to revisit his past, while Mo, Keith and Dawn try to make amends.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Elizabeth makes a discovery that threatens the wedding.

Yellowstone (Paramount at 9) Rainwater reaches out to a powerful woman to help secure the future of Broken Rock.

Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Anne and Alex teach the recruits how to make sausages from scratch.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) A dangerous foe defects to the rebel forces.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Maynard Barnes goes public with a shocking new development.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) In the season finale, the ladies return from their Palm Springs trip and Shanique meets with real estate agent Josh Altman.

Grantchester (PBS at 9) Geordie and Will head to a charity boxing match at Vic’s gym, and Matthew and Luke face off in the ring.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) The mayoral race heats up as Douda and Camille Halloway face off.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Vic and her family go into hiding with Maggie.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO at 10) David Witthuhn, the husband of murder victim Manuela Witthuhn, is questioned as the sole person of interest.

Premieres

P-Valley (Starz at 9) The series adaptation of Katori Hall’s play is set in a strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

Returning

Very Scary People (HLN at 9) Season 2.