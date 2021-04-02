Movies

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime at 8) Robin Roberts focuses on the influential gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, who performed at rallies during the civil rights movement.

One Perfect Wedding (Hallmark at 9) Cara and Ben prepare for their special day together.

Returning

Pit Bulls and Parolees (Discovery at 8) Season 18.

Sunday Listings

Hotel Beau Sejour (Netflix) The footage causes shock waves, and Maurice tries to redeem the past.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) When attendance at their local church drops, the Harts scheme to bring down the megachurch next door.

The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall helps a college student being threatened by someone working for a rising politician.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Contestants perform duets with surprise celebrity guests for a chance at live shows.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Kev and V announce big news, and Lip has leads on selling the house.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoey celebrates her 30th birthday, but before she can do that, she must deal with some unresolved feelings.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) A health scare rattles everyone in Hope Valley.

Q: Into the Storm (HBO at 9) 8chan relaunches as 8kun, and Q reemerges after being offline for months.

Pennyworth (Epix at 9) Alfred, Thomas and Martha plan to infiltrate Raven headquarters to steal Project Stormcloud.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Callen and the team must rescue Anna before she is potentially returned to Russia.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Simone and Heavenly’s feud affects Damon’s birthday party, and Toya discusess racism and diversity with her boys.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) In the finale, Maggie is back in Alexandria, and on a journey with Carol, Negan reflects on his late wife, Lucille.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) An Amber Alert sends the team on a race to find a newborn stolen from a hospital.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) When a Molotov cocktail is thrown into Pride’s bar, he finds evidence that his old nemesis, Sasha Brousard, is responsible.

City on a Hill (Showtime at 10) Decourcy puts pressure on the Justice Department, and Jenny realizes she has to stop ignoring her mother.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO at 11) The host takes a satirical look at the week in news, politics and more.

Premieres

My Grandparents’ War (PBS at 8) Hollywood actors examine the impact of World War II on their family.

Gangs of London (AMC at 10) The story of a city torn apart by power struggles between international gangs.

Birdgirl (Adult Swim at midnight) A spin-off series from the world of Harvey Birdman.

Specials

Malika the Lion Queen (Fox at 8) Actress Angela Bassett narrates the wildlife documentary on a pride in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS at 9) The show honors the best achievements in film and television for 2020.

Movies

When We Last Spoke (Up at 7) Two sisters are abandoned and raised by grandparents in a town called Fireside.

Color of Love (Lifetime at 8) Based on a tue story about a widow with two kids who also fosters children who need a home.

Miniseries

Atlantic Crossing (PBS at 9) Uncovering the history between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Norway’s Crown Princess Martha.

Returning

If We Built It Today (Science at 10) The legend of the lost city of Atlantic is explored.