White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Guests examine how consumers will benefit from microgrids.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ric Grenell, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) At a museum exhibit about ancient Rome, Marge and Homer get into an argument about Homer’s lack of ambition.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) In Part 2 of the Tell All, the couples return with more revelations and drama.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) When a chain restaurant called Lord Lobster moves into a new location right off the highway, Greenpoint and the Last Supper fear they are in danger of financial ruin.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Candiace seeks therapy to deal with the aftermath of the altercation.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Diane’s story line evolves.

Halloween Wars (Food at 9) The three teams are tasked with creating stunning Halloween-themed displays.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda tries to take her family to the symphony on free-admission night, but her efforts are thwarted by a pinworm epidemic.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Stewie breaks up with Rupert after learning that he used to belong to Chris.

Black-ish (ABC at 10) Dre’s colleague Stevens makes an ill-advised decision to run for Congress.

Fargo (FX at 10) Zelmare and Swanee help the Smutnys with their debt.

Premieres

Cobra (PBS at 10) Follow the British prime minister and his Cabinet as they navigate the difficulties of overcoming a major national crisis.

Miniseries

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 9) In the 1850s, abolitionist John Brown and a young enslaved person lead a group of freedom fighters in an effort to end slavery.

First Ladies (CNN at 10) A six-part series about the lives of America’s most iconic First Ladies.

The Comedy Store (Showtime at 10) Five-part documentary series that chronicles the evolution of comedy from within the walls of the iconic L.A. club the Comedy Store.

Movies

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix) The broadcaster recounts his life and the evolutionary history of life on Earth as he grieves the loss of wild places and offers a vision for the future.

Returning

Pandora (CW at 8) Season 2.