This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Psychologist George S. Everly Jr. on emergency care and mental health.

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 8) Julia has a rough day on Brandon’s farm and Andrew learns shocking news about Amira.

Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) After the head-on collision of Tariq’s worlds at Homecoming, the campus is hot, causing problems as he tries to settle up on debts.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Karen and Ray Huger talk about the status of their relationship.

The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon and Zed learn painful truths about their relatives.

American Monster (ID at 9) Melissa and Rob find love at a birthday barbecue, but when time and tensions build, the once happy relationship comes to a deadly end.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) Adam moves from one dangerous liaison to another as tensions escalate.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Taron and Reanna accuse each other of cheating weeks before the baby is due.

Movies

Death to 2020 (Netflix) This mockumentary by the creators of “Black Mirror” tells the story of 2020 by weaving together a chorus of narration from some of the world’s most renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months (pictured: Samuel L. Jackson as Dash Bracket).

Restaurant Hustle 2020: All on the Line (Food at 9) Chefs Maneet Chauhan, Antonia Lofaso, Christian Petroni and Marcus Samuelsson enlist the help of friends and family to document what happened to their restaurant empires as the coronavirus swept across the United States.

Premiere

The Masked Dancer (Fox at 8) Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, “The Masked Dancer” is a dance competition in which celebrities shake it in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.

Special

Shameless: Hall of Shame (Showtime at 9) This series features original “Shameless” scenes featuring characters from the show juxtaposed with a look back at previous seasons to highlight characters’ journeys.