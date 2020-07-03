Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Princess Diana’s private secretary, Patrick Jephson.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Jeh Johnson, former secretary of homeland security.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Kalani and her mother go head-to-head with Asuelu.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Layton leads the lower classes forward in an armed rebellion.

Perry Mason (HBO at 9) Mason and Strickland get unauthorized access to physical evidence with help from Virgil.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Kendra and Jazmin’s relationship with fitness threatens everyone’s good time in Palm Springs.

Grantchester (PBS at 9) Will’s feelings of guilt about his father’s death and his feelings about Ellie start to take their toll on the murder investigation.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett and Tiff devise a plan to move in with Jada while he gets his new business off the ground.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) Charlie Manx engages an old friend for a favor.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO at 10) Michelle McNamara reflects on the 1984 murder of her childhood neighbor Kathy Lombardo.

Premieres

Unearthed: Seven Wonders (Science at 8) New discoveries and archaeological methods might prove what some of the Seven Wonders originally looked like.

Beach Around the World (HGTV at 10) The travel experts at HGTV offer a roundup of the best beaches in the world.

Miniseries

America: Our Defining Hours (History at 9) A three-part miniseries draws upon 300-plus years of U.S. history, from the Civil War to Sept. 11, to tell the tale of how this nation seized moments of crisis to create a better tomorrow.

Outcry (Showtime at 10) The story of Greg Kelley, a Texas high school football star convicted of child molestation and his fight to exoneration.