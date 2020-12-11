Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King and guests Linda Marban, chief executive of Capricor Therapeutics, and Andres Carvallo, professor of innovation at Texas State University, discuss digital innovation and medicine in the covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Tony Green survived covid-19, but the virus changed his family forever.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.).

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) A cable channel films a Christmas movie in Springfield, and Principal Skinner falls in love.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Porsha’s release from prison further ignites her activism.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 8) Deeks struggles with losing his job at NCIS.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Contestants from California, New Jersey and Texas.

Pandora (CW at 8) Xander covertly pursues his own plans for redemption.

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 8) Tarik waits for Hazel to arrive from the Philippines.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) The family reflects on moments of friendship, mishaps and chaos with Alaskan animals.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) Jenny goes to great lengths to show Louise that she deserves a raise without ever asking for one.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Candiace and Monique see each other for the first time since the dramatic altercation.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Louise has her eye on the present-loaded Santa Schooner.

The Outpost (CW at 9) Janzo, Talon and Zed attempt an assassination.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Debbie prepares a princess party for Franny while Mickey gets a real job.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9) The team continues to investigate the killing of an officer who was about to blow the whistle on police misconduct.

American Monster (ID at 9) Profiles of killers and kidnappers who committed astonishing crimes while leading ordinary lives.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) When the family fails to help Lois with the Christmas shopping, she walks out on the family and the Griffins try to save Christmas on their own.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) On the anniversary of his wife’s death, Michael creates an alibi for Adam on the day of the accident.

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Emily reaches her breaking point with Shekeb.

Specials

The Walking Dead Holiday Special (AMC Plus) Current and past cast members talk about the holiday season and look back on a decade of the franchise series via video chat.

Tom Petty: Won’t Back Down (Reelz at 8) Looking back at the life and legacy of Tom Petty through intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage.

Couples Therapy: The Covid Special (Showtime at 8) Couples therapist Orna Guralnik moves her therapy online as she and her clients come to grips with the realities of the covid-19 shutdown.

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Tom Petty (Reelz at 9) Forensic pathologists, Dr. Michael Hunter investigates the circumstances of Petty’s mysterious death.

Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview (Showtime at 11:05) Desus and Mero interview former President Barack Obama during his promotional tour of his new book, “A Promised Land”.

Returning

Pennyworth (Amazon Prime) Season 2.