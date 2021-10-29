The Christmas Promise (HMM at 10) A woman deals with the tragic death of her fiance.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) After a decade of no leads in the case of a social worker’s murder, a call from another state leads investigators to the truth.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall is close to being captured while trying to prevent a murder.
Legends of the Hidden Temple (CW at 8) The team tackles a new legend amid rising tensions.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Anthony Michael Hall plays for Save the Children, Mario Cantone plays for The Actors Fund and Loni Love plays for Project Angel Food.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen and Ray prepare to say “I do” again; Robyn resurrects some past issues; Gizelle reveals a secret; Juan tries to play diplomat between Michael Darby and Chris Bassett.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Steven and Alina hit a breaking point; Kenny is denied his one wedding wish; Ari gives Bini an ultimatum.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Teams from California celebrate Halloween with themed games and prizes.
Succession (HBO at 9) Logan gets his arsenal in order; Tom makes an offer that could change his life; Kendall is obsessed with his own takedown.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Callen continues to hunt Katya; Kilbride needs help from NCIS to find stolen guns; an assignment gets harder when the suspect is found dead.
Diana (CNN at 9) Great Britain discovers the truth behind the marriage of Charles and Diana.
Buried (Showtime at 9) Women all over the country recall their repressed memories; Eileen is convinced that her father was involved in other murders; detectives follow a new lead.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) June and Dorie’s routine is disrupted after they discover the origins of their home and its connections to Teddy’s past.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 9) In the season finale, Jakub and his army attack Charles and his fighters; Charles must decide to free his family from the ancient book’s curse.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) Group members decide to enact a dangerous plan despite other members’ reservations; revelations come to light.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) A new designer drug on the streets means Officer Nolan and the team will have an eventful Halloween; Lucy isn’t sure if her apartment building is haunted or not.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A teenager waiting for her friends to give her a ride home vanishes.
Insecure (HBO at 10) Molly thinks about dating again; amid her struggles, Issa leans on an old friend.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Shekab gives Emily a promise ring, which causes chaos; Bryan and Tracy go on a double date with his mother; Matt realizes he needs to fly to Austin to repair his relationship with Kim; Carolyn insists on moving in with Theous and Tia.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Isaac is taken in by a compassionate stranger; Grace’s union drive is tested; Billy fires his public defender; Harris understands what he has to do.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Larry has to attend a work meeting and investigates the truth behind a malfunctioning toilet; Jeff gets Larry to help him unravel a mystery.
Specials
Lost City of the Monkey God (Science at 8) Explorer Steve Elkins and a team of archaeologists, scientists, anthropologists and filmmakers look for “Ciudad Blanca,” or the lost city of the monkey god.
Movies
A Picture Perfect Wedding (Up at 7) Lindsey is a photographer tasked with shooting Josh’s sister’s wedding, and soon something more develops between the two.
Returning
SEAL Team (Paramount Plus) Season 5 of the show moves to the streaming platform for the remainder of the season.
Doctor Who (BBC America at 9 on Sunday) Season 13, called “Doctor Who: Flux,” follows the Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, pictured above, and her friends on adventures in the universe with new and returning villains, including the Weeping Angels.
From Scratch (FYI at 10) Season 2.
— Anying Guo