White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King and three energy consultants discuss the Biden administration’s potential impact on energy and infrastructure.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.); Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign senior legal adviser.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Psychiatrist Vivian B. Pender discusses addiction.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Eddie Glaude, chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University; Hallie Jackson, NBC News; Anna Palmer, Politico; John Podhoretz, editor, Commentary magazine.

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) Catherine must stop Henry’s dangerous paranoia from turning friends into enemies.

Pandora (CW at 8) Xander, Ralen and Jett follow a consignment of illegal weapons to a cargo ship carrying clones of dead EarthCom soldiers.

Holiday Wars (Food at 8) The five teams show the judges what happens when newly minted toys come alive, escape from their boxes and go crazy.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Brittany learns the truth about Yazan, and Tim makes a fateful decision.

The Undoing (HBO at 9) The prosecution presents shocking evidence on the first day of the trial, while the defense casts doubt on the police investigation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Ashley and Gizelle host a dominatrix party, but the fun comes to a screeching halt when Ashley reveals her statement in defense of Monique.

The Outpost (CW at 9) The Outpost becomes a home for a Prime Order brute.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9) Tammy faces the reality of being in a new relationship.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) When Dakota goes missing, Strand sends Alicia and Charlie on a mission to find her.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 8) Nell sends Sam to meet an informant who plans to blow the whistle on a military secret.

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO at 10) Madison looks into his mother’s involvement with the Gifting Tables, a marketing scheme originally intended to uplift women.

Fargo (FX at 10) Loy forms an uneasy alliance, and Odis finds peace.

Moonbase 8 (Showtime at 11) After Cap and Skip both get sick, it leads to vastly different quarantine experiences for each of them.

Movies

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix) Seasonal joy comes to a screeching halt when a coldhearted woman tries to sell her hometown’s land, but the love and cheer of the small town may ultimately change her heart and her mind. The musical includes 14 original songs by the country legend.

Belushi (Showtime at 9) Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the life and career of actor and comedian John Belushi.

Special

American Music Awards (ABC at 8) Taraji P. Henson will host the show from Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theater, with performances by Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Katy Perry and others.

Premieres

Buddy vs. Christmas (Food at 10) Buddy Valastro faces off against a variety of non-cake artists as Jason Chatfield and Courtney Quinn decide which design conquers the Christmas theme.