Drew Michael: Red Blue Green (HBO at 10) Comedian Drew Michael made his mark with a 2018 special where he performed to no one. Michael returns to a more traditional setup but same biting jokes.
Movies
A Clusterfunke Christmas (Comedy Central at 7) “SNL” alums Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch star in a holiday parody of “Schitt’s Creek” where a hotel executive purchases a Maine inn.
The Jenkins Family Christmas (BET at 8) Two sisters try to navigate the first Christmas following their father’s death, but family secrets arise.
Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A young assistant pastor gets assigned to lead a new church as Christmas approaches.
Secrets in the Wilderness (Lifetime Movie at 8) A pregnant wife and her husband undergo unorthodox marriage counseling involving exercises in the remote wilderness.
A Very Merry Bridesmaid (Hallmark at 8) A woman’s 30th birthday and brother’s wedding fall on the same day: Christmas Eve.
Sunday Listings
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Nia Vardalos, Jodie Sweetin and John Michael Higgins compete for charity.
Yellowstone (Paramount at 8) Beth must confront a houseguest; Kayce and his family seek out a new home.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq looks to keep his business from going under.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Alicia makes it her mission to find a safe home.
Succession (HBO at 9) Roman is suspicious of his mother’s new fiance; tensions come to a head at a family wedding in Italy.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) The girls practice with firearms to determine the most responsible of the bunch.
Specials
20/20 (ABC at 7) A special edition previewing the upcoming Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story.”
The National Christmas Tree Lighting (CBS at 8:30) The televised broadcast of Thursday’s tree lighting will be hosted by LL Cool J and feature performances including Chris Stapleton and Patti LaBelle.
The 23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove (CBS at 9:30) The annual Los Angeles benefit features tales of adoption and foster care and performances from Justin Bieber among others.
Movies
My Favorite Christmas Melody (Lifetime at 8) A once-rising songwriter is now in a career rut writing commercial jingles, but a trip home for the holidays brings inspiration.
Imperfect High (Lifetime Movie at 8) A sequel to 2015’s “Perfect High” finds a new girl trying to fit in at high school and torn between two boys.
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (Hallmark at 8) Two tightknit sisters live across the country, but a switch in towns for the holidays reveals a new sense of meaning.
— Hau Chu