Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Pete Buttigieg, Kellyanne Conway.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King and Juliet Hooker, professor of political science at Brown University, discuss the “hemispheric lens” through which Latin American racial thought connects with African American political thought.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Exploring the psychology of the African American experience.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Peter Alexander of NBC News, Voto Latino President María Teresa Kumar, Danielle Pletka of American Enterprise Institute, Eugene Robinson of The Washington Post.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Cynthia and NeNe try to work through their differences.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Carrie runs into Yevgeny Gromov, the Russian agent who held her captive in Kabul.

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike gets ready to take on a huge business venture.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoey tries to figure out how to control her new abilities while navigating her best friend’s romantic feelings for her.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl helps Winn face his greatest fear.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter retaliates when Lois gets a pixie cut.

Sister Wives (TLC at 10) Janelle moves again to be closer to her sister wives.

Kidding (Showtime at 10) Seb hands the Pickle empire over to Deirdre.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Sebastian becomes unreachable while he is undercover as a recruit.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Larry wants to redesign the urinal.

Premieres

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (HGTV at 9) Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosts a reboot of the feel-good reality series.

War of the Worlds (Epix at 9) This eight-part adaptation of H.G. Wells’s classic tale of alien invasion transports the story to present-day Europe.

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty (CNN at 10) A series that explores the incredible, dramatic and emotional tale of the House of Windsor.

Slow Burn (Epix at 10) Six-part series is an adaptation of the first season of Slate’s podcast of the same name, which explores the Watergate scandal.

Specials

Autopsy: The Last Hours of Florence Henderson (Reelz at 8)

Returning

Outlander (Starz at 8) Season 5.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Season 18.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Season 3.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO at 11:10) Season 7.

Miniseries

Washington (History at 8) Three-night series exploring our nation’s founder.