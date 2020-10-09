Returning

Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC at 10) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) SiriusXM Radio host Joe Madison “The Black Eagle” and Creators Syndicate and CNN columnist Froma Harrop discuss the need for a new social contract.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) President Trump, former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Clinical psychologist Lynn Bufka discusses how to cope with pandemic-based stress and anxiety.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Bill Gates, Hugh Hewitt, NBC News’s Hallie Jackson, Voto Latino’s María Teresa Kumar, Politico’s Jake Sherman.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Lisa stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art.

Pandora (CW at 8) Jax, Xander, Ralen and Matta track Tierney and Jax’s mother to a remote planet with a mysterious secret.

Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 8) A devastating wildfire threatens everything the Browns have built.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Sumit pleads with his parents to accept Jenny and Brittany arrives in Chicago hoping to finalize her divorce.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) Cartoon Donald Trump Jr. tries to impress his father by digging up dirt on Cartoon Hunter Biden.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) Jenny’s desire to fit in leads to a strain in her relationship with Brenda.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob agrees to be the temporary chef at the Fischoeders’ new nightclub.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Robyn’s tax woes go public and Candiace considers legal action against Monique.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 9) Onion and fellow enslaved person Bob run into pro-slavery red shirts.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Christina says she will help D when she becomes cursed.

Halloween Wars (Food at 9) In the final challenge, the team that best captures the terror of a horror movie jump scare moment will be crowned the champions.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter injures himself and a family of squirrels in a chainsaw accident.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10:15) The group adjusts to the reality of life beyond their community’s walls.

Fargo (FX at 10) Loy retaliates, Josto asserts his leadership, Ethelrida makes a disturbing discovery and the walls begin to close in on Odis.

Specials

Everest’s Greatest Mystery (Discovery at 9) A team of mountaineers embark on a mission to solve the mystery of George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, two explorers who perished on their journey to Everest’s peak in 1924.

Worst Cooks in America: Halloween Redemption (Food at 10) Four former “Worst Cooks” recruits return to boot camp for a shot at culinary redemption.

Returning

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) Season 2.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 6.