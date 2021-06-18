Her Pen Pal (Hallmark at 9) Victoria is ecstatic to plan her best friend’s Paris wedding, but when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, she decides to reach out to a French childhood pen pal.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A woman discovers her brother’s body in the bathroom, and Texas police must find out what happened.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) An elderly real estate broker is attacked, and detectives find a business deal gone wrong.
Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Betty’s birthday is coming up, and the Harts must figure out how old she is.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Elizabeth’s family road trip starts off rocky, and Natalie has a grudge against Mike’s mom.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Iris confides in Christophe, who in turn opens up, but the encounter leaves her shaken.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) Rylie settles some lingering resentment, and Max and EJ hope their canoe can take them to better hunting grounds.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) The Legends try to keep Sara from being abducted, and Rory finds Sara on a mystery planet.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 8) Destiney’s Halloween party is more trick than treat, and GG helps MJ see that Reza needs uplifting.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Terry Bradshaw faces off against Dee Snider, and members of OneRepublic face off with the cast of “Mayans M.C.”
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Cassie, Abigail and Joy toss coins into a historic wishing well, which causes old and new wishes start to come true.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Black Mask raises the stakes, and Alice and Safiyah cross paths again.
The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 9) The five remaining food trucks must forage for ingredients, with some surprise judges along the way.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) The women enjoy a relaxing day, and Anila gets creative so she can be repaid the money Lisa owes her.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Tensions run high as Ashley, Rainey and Trish wait for the judge’s decision for Miles.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Douda, Roselyn and Marcus prep for the gala, and Kiesha goes into labor.
The Moodys (Fox at 9:30) The Moody family comes together for a wedding, and Sean Jr. and Marco make up.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Kevin Nealon, Retta and Francia Raisa.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) Mo and Dawn have a conflict over Nomi’s musical future, and Blair receives a panic room.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon Taffer must save a family-run brewery that opened during the pandemic.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Everyone goes to Planteau for a weekend of bachelor and bachelorette fun, but Tuca’s sobriety and Bertie’s social anxiety threaten a good time.
Premieres
Nevertheless (Netflix) An art school classmate’s flirtation with a love cynic blooms into a friends-with-benefits situation.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) The dark comedy subverting the passive sitcom wife trope stars “Schitt’s Creek” star Annie Murphy as said wife.
You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 10) Following five couples, each of whom have exes who are still in the picture.
Specials
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Frank Sinatra (Reelz at 8) Exploring the death of one of the most popular entertainers of the 20th century.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Dean Martin (Reelz at 9) The “King of Cool” died at age 78 and suffered from a dependency on opioids.
Miniseries
Us (PBS at 9) The adaptation of the David Nicholls novel stars Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves.
Movies
Cradle Did Fall (Lifetime at 8) A woman poses as a photographer so she can befriend a young mother and steal her baby.
To Catch a Spy (HMM at 8) Chloe and her team from the magazine must cover a newly renovated hotel, but end up witnessing someone fall to their death.
Returning
Evil (Paramount Plus) The show is back for Season 2 with psychologist Kristen Bouchard and former journalist turned priest David Acosta investigating alleged supernatural scenarios, played by Katja Herbers and Mike Colter.
North Woods Law (Animal Planet at 9) Season 15.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) Season 5.
— Anying Guo