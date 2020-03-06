Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.); Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga,), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Exploring modern life in Greece.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Republican strategist Al Cárdenas, the New York Times’s Helene Cooper, NBC News’s Hallie Jackson.

Outlander (Starz at 8) The group arrives in Brownsville amid a bitter feud as Brianna tries to adjust.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marge implements a screen time limit for the whole family only to realize she’s the one who is addicted.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob and the kids help a struggling restaurant owner.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Carrie chases answers while Max attempts a rescue.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) An FBI agent is killed while trying to track the location of an undercover agent.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl must protect Andrea from an anti-tech extremist.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Negan is fully embedded in the Whisperers’ world as Alpha’s right hand.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter gets constipated during the national anthem of a minor league baseball game and must kneel, accidentally becoming the face of racial injustice.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Ruby worries her lifestyle is rubbing off on her family.

Kidding (Showtime at 9:50) Will talks to a mysterious visitor at his school.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) Pride undergoes a specialized treatment to help with his nightmares.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Jon Hamm plays Larry in a new film.

Special

The Facts of Life: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 9) Examining the classic TV show ‘Facts of Life’ through rarely seen footage and interviews.

Movie

Sitara: Let Girls Dream (Netflix) A silent animated short set in 1970s Pakistan about 14-year-old Pari who longs to be a pilot, unaware that her father plans to marry her off to a much older man.

Premiere

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator (Discovery at 10) Actor Rob Riggle adventures across the globe in hopes of solving some of the world’s greatest mysteries.