Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.)

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Documentary filmmaker Hedrick Smith, SiriusXM Radio host Joe Madison

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) The cultural relationship between Japan and the United States is explored.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Cast members return for a reunion that unearths drama.

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 8) Ray and Molly do whatever it takes to track down Sandy and Mickey.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Frank uncovers the truth about Faye’s living situation.

Premieres

Dare Me (USA at 10) The adaptation of Megan Abbott’s book is set in the world of competitive high school cheerleading.

Lost in the Wild (Travel at 11) Veteran explorers J.J. Kelley and Kinga Philipps reinvestigate tales of ad­ven­ture gone wrong.

Special

Cake-Off: New Year’s Eve (Food at 9) The competitor who wows the judges with the most over-the-top edible will be crowned the winner and earn the $10,000 grand prize.

— Nina Zafar

