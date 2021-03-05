Sunday Listings

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Jenny takes over as Mayor Webb’s campaign manager for reelection against Betty and an accomplished dog.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Cletus turns against his fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Drew and Kenya meet up to clear the air, quickly learning that their potential friendship is out of tune.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Auditions continue in Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai, Calif.

American Gods (Starz at 8) Laura and Salim’s quest forces them outside of their comfort zones as they learn to let go of their pasts.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Wolf tries to turn the family fishing boat into a sunset cruise for lovers.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Daryl and Carol find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) In Milan, Stanley enjoys an aperitivo and makes pizzoccheri.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) The Gallaghers disagree on the fate of their childhood home.

Men in Kilts (Starz at 9) Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish explore Scotland, delving into its culture and history.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Bob and Linda are haunted by a lie they told the kids about what happened to their beloved stuffed animal.

Allen v. Farrow (HBO at 9) Mia tries to shield Dylan from the trauma of repeated questioning.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Stewie designs a “Terminator” Peter robot to destroy Lois for trying to feed him broccoli.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC at 10) Actor Thomas Middleditch plays for charity, and nurse DeShaé Alcorn takes her shot at the $1 million prize.

Miniseries

GOATs: The Greatest of All Time (ESPN at 8) The series celebrates the greatest athletes of all time through the extraordinary work of iconic sports photographer Walter Iooss. (Pictured: Tiger Woods).

Specials

2021 Critics Choice Awards (CW at 8) Rescheduled from January.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS at 8) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, sit down for a wide-ranging conversation with Oprah, their first televised sit-down since their engagement.

Returning

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Season 2.

Vice (Showtime at 8) Season 2.

Naked and Afraid (Discovery at 8) Season 12.

Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Season 8.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) Season 4.

The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 10) Season 13.

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC at midnight) Season 5.