Specials
Stand Up to Cancer (Various networks at 8) The sixth annual telecast aims to raise money for cancer research.
Miniseries
Children of the Cult (Discovery Plus) The story of how three British women who were born in a cult managed to escape.
Movies
A Little Daytime Drama (Hallmark at 9) To save her soap drama from cancellation, Maggie must persuade her ex-boyfriend to return to the show.
Sunday Listings
Naked and Afraid of Love (Discovery Plus) Show veteran Jake Nodor introduce duos to each other in the hopes of love blossoming in the latest edition in the franchise.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) A police officer is wooed by a beautiful 911 dispatcher, but after the officer and a second man die, his family searches for the truth.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo welcome super-influencer Bretman Rock to find out what’s so great about “Island Living” and ask some people to give their “Quick Bios.”
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Asuelu sees his mom and sister for the first time in months; Elizabeth and Andrei get into it with Charlie; Yara hasn’t had her period in months.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Abby reflects on the past and thinks about a future on her own terms; she and Mike tackle O’Brien Construction’s damaged reputation.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Actress Vivica A. Fox faces off against actor Bill Bellamy; Major League Baseball alums go head-to-head with their wives.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as the head of household nominates two guests for potential eviction.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Robyn has an emotional moment with Gizelle about her lack of motivation; Ashley joins the ladies for a post-birth getaway, bringing both some drama and her breast pump; Candiace hosts a whiskey tasting.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Ken Jennings returns as the chaser as three new competitors step up to the board to see if they can outrun him.
UFO (Showtime at 9) Though the world is stunned by the American government’s interest in UFOs, some people believe that interest could be tied to a disinformation campaign.
History of the Sitcom (CNN at 9) An exploration into how the sitcom can simultaneously be an escape and a mirror of the American mind.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Pope confronts his demons; Deran marks his territory; Craig struggles with the demands of fatherhood.
Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 9) Bumpy Johnson must protect the Italian mob when Joseph Bonanno abolishes the Commission; Captain Omar takes his campaign against Malcolm X to another level.
You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 10) Josh contemplates what baby Camila will call him; Alex and Caroline’s engagement shocks Caroline’s mom; on April and John’s wedding day, April still has complicated feelings about Roy; Kayee gives Jerry and Jessica a piece of her mind.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Bette’s passion is reignited at work; Shane and Tess’s business venture doesn’t go as planned; Alice struggles to face the truth of her situation with Nat; Finley, Sophie and Dani try to adapt to their new normals.
On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A tourist takes a picture of vultures in Joshua Tree National Park and accidentally discovers a homicide.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Caroline Rhea, Deon Cole and Adam Pally.
Premieres
Naked and Afraid of Love (Discovery Plus) Sixteen strangers hope to find love and challenge their survival instincts, all while being naked.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 10) Captain Charles Boone relocates his family to his ancestral home in Maine after his wife dies.
The Machines That Built America: Snack Sized (History at 10) A look at the history of the top innovators and brands who have built the machines that built this country.
Specials
Whitesnake: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) David Coverdale helped drive the band to become one of the biggest musical successes in the 20th century, but not without multiple lineup changes.
Alice Cooper: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 9) A look at how the band dealt with the lead singer’s rise in popularity and subsequent name change.
Bare Hands Rescue (Animal Planet at 10) Come with Michael “Bare Hands” Beran as he spends his days rescuing and removing wildlife from people’s homes and businesses.
Miniseries
Gossip (Showtime at 8) Following the life and career of gossip columnist Cindy Adams, pictured above.
NYC Epicenters 9/11->2021½ (HBO at 8) Spike Lee directs this documentary essay following the stories and memories in New York City through the most challenging circumstances.
Movies
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder (HMM at 9) Aurora and Nick discover a body on their “pre-honeymoon” getaway and must find out what happened.
Love Upstream (Up at 7) Charlotte is an author living in Chicago and heads to Minnesota to write her new book. There, she meets her guide Rob and they soon realize they have more in common than they thought.
Returning
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Season 11.
Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Season 11.
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Season 2.
