Movies
Killer Cheer Mom (Lifetime at 8) Riley is the new girl who tries out for the cheer squad and soon notices how cheerleaders are injured or expelled under suspicious circumstances; she suspects her stepmother may be behind it all.
Sweet Pecan Summer (Hallmark at 9) A woman must work together with her ex-boyfriend to sell her aunt’s pecan farm, leading to some unexpected romantic results.
Pom Poms and Payback (Lifetime at 10) A group of high school cheerleaders seek revenge after each of their boyfriends betray them, but discover something even more shocking.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A young father-to-be is found murdered in his front yard and investigators track down leads to bring justice.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) Dewayne Barrentine thinks he has met the perfect mother for his son until a text message from another mother changes everything.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) Lou’s new artist showcase becomes the nexus of the rivalry between Raq and Unique; Kanan starts a drug-selling scheme with Marvin.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) While Astra and Spooner are stowaways they learn that Constantine is still searching for the Fountain of Imperium; Spooner learns some unexpected information about her past.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) O’Brien Construction’s eccentric billionaire client comes to town and throws off Abby and Mick.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as the head of household nominates two houseguests for eviction.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Pope helps out a new friend; Deran, J and Craig deal with the consequences from past mistakes as they get to know new friends and enemies.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Maggie’s mission takes the team through a subway tunnel, challenged by lurking walkers and Negan; with Eugene’s group, Yumiko wants answers about her brother and wants expedited processing into the Commonwealth.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Bette goes on a mission; Angie finds out more about her donor; Tom pushes Alice to get in touch with her feelings; Sophie, Finley and Micah are impacted by how Dani deals with the fall out of Rodolfo’s actions.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Paulina attempts to own the drama she has caused; Reza drops a surprising bombshell; Golnesa isn’t sure if her and Mercedes will ever be friends again; Mercedes and Reza have a heart-to-heart.
UFO (Showtime at 9) A Harvard psychiatrist investigates alien abductions and proves that these experiences shouldn’t be easily dismissed.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Three new contestants face off against James Holzhauer.
Heels (Starz at 9) Jack gets the help of wrestling veteran Ricky Rabies, which sets Ace up with a full audience for his comeback match against Bobby Pin.
Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 9) In the season two finale, Bumpy Johnson must fight off rivals to receive the largest dope shipment in New York history; Malcolm X reluctantly agrees to getting protection from an unusual source.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 10) A child in town dies of a mystery illness and puts the blame on Stephen Boone, making townsfolk demand that Charles dig up his cousin’s grave.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Nico Santos, Kate Flannery and Joel McHale.
Talking Dead (AMC at 10) Josh McDermitt, Emily Kinney and Lauren Cohan talk about the Season 11 episode of “The Walking Dead,” “Acheron: Part II”; hosted by Chris Hardwick.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A teenage boy disappears under mysterious circumstances and police find connections to a serial killer.
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Abby and Campbell give each other moral support as they go through a day of allegedly fun family gatherings.
Premieres
Renovation, Inc.: The Beginning (Discovery Plus) Walking viewers through the early days of establishing the company featured in “Renovation Island.”
Renovation, Inc.: The Lake House (HGTV at 9) Bryan and Sarah take on the renovation of an old resort in the Bahamas.
Specials
Metallica: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) Metallica is one of the most recognizable and successful heavy metal bands ever, but death, struggles with with addiction and jealousy haven’t always made the journey rose-colored.
AC/DC: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 9) Despite being labelled as one of the greatest rock bands ever, tragedies continually struck the band.
Wicked in Concert: A Musical Celebration of the Iconic Broadway Score (PBS at 9) A celebration of the popular Broadway score, which was written by Stephen Schwartz.
Miniseries
9/11: One Day in America (National Geographic at 8) A six-part documentary featuring first responders and survivors recalling what happened on Sept. 11, 2021, made in collaboration with the National September 11 Memorial Museum.
Movies
Love’s Match (Up at 7) Leah is a successful and smart matchmaker, but when one of her clients can’t find love, Leah gets the help of rival matchmaker Peter, with some personal results.
The Wrong Cheer Captain (Lifetime at 8) Kate tries to find out of new cheer captain Anna is responsible for the death of Emma.
Cheer for Your Life (Lifetime at 10) A high school girl is crushed after suffering through “Cheer Initiation Week” and soon finds out another girl from her squad has died.
Returning
Evil (Paramount Plus) Season 2 returns after a month-long hiatus.
Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets (PBS at 8) Season 2.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Season 3.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Season 2.
— Anying Guo