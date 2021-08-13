Specials
Jim Morrison: Rider on the Storm (Reelz at 8) The Doors frontman died at age 27 but left a storied legacy as a rock star for his generation.
Movies
Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (Hallmark at 9) A celebrity and his humble fiancee have modest wedding plans, but their big day could be in jeopardy.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) After a young man is shot in his home, Oklahoma detectives must untangle a love triangle to uncover the truth.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) Kathi Spiars is swept off her feet by an ex-CIA agent, but after the honeymoon ends, she discovers a secret and risks her life to get justice.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) Raq is eager to transform her business after the stash house is hit and overhauls her operation; Kanan is detained after a fight with Scrappy, raising some questions for Detective Howard.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) The cast reflects on the highs and lows of married life; Natalie and Mike face off after months apart; Ronald admits why he really exploded on Tiffany.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Ashley and Michael adjust to caring for two children while on a family photo shoot; Candiace hosts the trip for the first time, but the mood is affected by Gizelle and Karen’s issues, again.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Constantine overloads Gideon, and they have to preserve the ship’s energy; Gary suggests a murder mystery game to pass time; Rory and Gary deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Deon Cole’s team faces off against Tisha Campbell’s team; Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes lead a team that competes against a team led by Justin Long.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as the head of household nominates two houseguests for potential eviction.
UFO (Showtime at 9) As evidence of aerial phenomena increases, the government and a billionaire become more intrigued in UFOs and the paranormal.
The White Lotus (HBO at 9) In the Season 1 finale, Rachel shares some difficult truths with Shane and divulges more to Belinda; Quinn opens up on major life plans; Armond goes on a bender, seeking revenge.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Ken Jennings is the chaser again, with three new competitors vying to outrun him.
History of the Sitcom (CNN at 9) A look at those “fish out of water” stories from American sitcoms.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) Deran, J and Craig do a job that puts all the family at risk, raising tensions; Pope goes to the desert to try and outrun his grief.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) MJ and Destiney share moment acknowledging their growth; GG organizes an elaborate dinner for the final night; Reza struggles with news about Tommy.
Love Island (CBS at 9) Season 3 continues.
You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 10) Lisa’s secret could change things with her ex; Alex preps to ask Caroline the big question; Chantel gives birth early.
The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Bette takes huge strides at her new job; Shane tries to get Tess on board with a new idea for the bar; Alice thinks Nat is hiding something from her.
On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A health-care aide is killed, and the investigation reveals similar crimes.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Nico Santos, Kate Flannery and Joel McHale.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon tries to rescue a bar in Maricopa, Ariz., whose owner has squandered a half a million dollar investment from his parents.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Bird Town is overwhelmed by a natural disaster, and Bertie helps Tuca with some personal issues.
Premieres
Rock My Collection (AXS at 8) A look at the most valuable and unique music memorabilia in the country, hosted by Ahmet Zappa.
Heels (Starz at 9) Two brothers clash over their late father’s wrestling promotion business while dealing with their own personal rivalry.
Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers in America (A&E at 9) A look at the life and crimes of the most infamous serial killers.
Specials
Pink Floyd: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 8) A look at how Pink Floyd has kept its success and legacy, despite a band member wanting all the credit.
Genesis: Breaking the Band (Reelz at 9) Charting the highs and lows of one of the most successful bands of the 20th century, which paved the solo careers of Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins.
Movies
Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley (Discovery Plus) A deep dive into the alien epicenter, which has reported thousands of extraterrestrial encounters over the last decade.
Returning
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Season 5.
— Anying Guo