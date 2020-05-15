Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Tom Frieden of Resolve to Save Lives, Mohamed El-Erian of Allianz, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9) A panel of futurists discuss technologies that will save cities.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), Rep. Doug Colllins (R-Ga.), Fox NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Djibouti Ambassador Mohamed Siad Doualeh.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30) Anna Palmer of Politico, Yamiche Alcindor of “PBS NewsHour,” Peter Alexander of NBC News.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) After the Simpsons’ dog bites Marge, the family explores his sad past.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Britten and Kendra bond over their biracial backgrounds.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Kane refuses to retreat from his war on Batwoman.

American Idol (Fox at 8) Contestants perform a song that celebrates their induction into the top 5, and a previously performed song.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Stephanie and Erika say goodbye while David continues his search for Lana.

Duncanville (Fox at 8:30) Kimberly participates in a cookie fundraiser.

Vida (Starz at 9) Emma goes on a psychedelic journey of self-exploration.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex.

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Dr. Walker’s husband is opening a cannabis dispensary, angering Jazmin.

I Know This Much Is True (HBO at 9) Tensions rise between Dominick and his girlfriend, Joy.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Principal Shepherd moves in with the Griffins after he is fired.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck puts Wendy in an awkward position.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime at 10) Tiago scours Sister Molly’s beach house for clues.

Insecure (HBO at 10) Issa goes out of her way to do good for random people across Los Angeles in a bid for positive energy after the block party.

Run (HBO at 10:30) Laurel receives a visit from Detective Babe Cloud.

Premieres

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates (Smithsonian at 9) An intimate tour of lavish estates and the creative ways owners keep their estates running.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) A rigid class system maintains order, with first-class passengers holding power over workers, while a condemned prison class struggles to survive in the tail.

Specials

AFV@Home (ABC at 7) Alfonso Ribeiro hosts from his own home as he shares funny videos.

Beverly Hills Dog Show (NBC at 8) Hosted by the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills.

Beverly Hills 90210: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 8) Host Natalie Morales shows viewers what it took to make the classic show.

Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert (ABC at 10) A Taylor Swift concert which was filmed last fall.

Returning

Patriot Act (Netflix) Volume 6.

Private Lives of the Monarchs (Smithsonian at 8) Season 2.