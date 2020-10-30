This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) George S. Everly of Johns Hopkins University discusses psychological first aid.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30) NBC News’s Kasie Hunt and Kristen Welker, National Review editor Rich Lowry, former senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) When the plague hits London, the court flees to Hampton Court but Maggie and Thomas More remain in the palace.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Contestants from the Philippines, New York, Georgia, California, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Florida and Texas compete.

Pandora (CW at 8) Jax is on a mission for Osborn to acquire intel from a beautiful Sumi princess who is about to get married.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Yazan begs for his brother’s help. and Sumit finally goes to court for his divorce.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) An unprecedented new chapter kicks off on the homestead as the Kilchers film themselves coping with Alaska’s stay-at-home order.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) Cartoon Joe Biden tries to energize his halfhearted supporters by offering an inspiring message besides “I’m not Donald Trump.”

Windy City Rehab (HGTV at 9) Donovan and Alison work to finish a new construction project that fell through the cracks after being denied a loan for a new property.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda and a very squeamish Bob donate blood at a vampire-themed bloodmobile.

The Undoing (HBO at 9) After finding safety at her father’s house, Grace finds herself on the receiving end of detectives’ personal questions.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Monique files a counterclaim against Candiace.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Starz at 9) An inside look at the NXIVM cult and its enigmatic, manipulative founder Keith Raniere.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) A mysterious death sends John on an investigation that makes him question everything he thought about himself.

Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter and Lois accidentally set up a cutaway gag together, which somehow transports them into the cutaway itself.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 10) Onion and new recruit John Cook head to Harper’s Ferry to prepare for the arrival of John Brown and his army.

Fargo (FX at 10) Josto makes a bold move, and Loy battles his demons.

Premiere

Roadkill (PBS at 9) Hugh Laurie stars in this British political thriller as Peter Laurence, a troubled politician whose life seems to be falling apart. See Hank Stuever’s review, C1.

Killer in Question (ID at 9) ID delves into four stories of adjudicated cases, where the verdicts remain under dispute.

Returning

Special

Race in America: Our Vote Counts (Bravo/E! at 10) Ten Bravo stars and other celebs come together to talk about the issues America faces today and to put it all in the context of Black history.

Holiday Wars (Food at 8) In the Season 2 premiere, host Raven-Symoné leads five teams of masterful cake artists through holiday-themed battles in which one team win’s the $25,000 prize.