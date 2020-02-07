College Admissions Scandal: Varsity Blues (Reelz at 8) The documentary explores the bribes and fraud.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Pete Buttigieg.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Philip Gould, English professor at Brown University, discusses the oratory and writing of Frederick Douglass.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rudolph W. Giuliani, acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Howard University’s Nikki M. Taylor on the essential role of African Americans in U.S. history.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Joshua Johnson, Kasie Hunt, and former senators John E. Sununu (R-N.H.) and Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) Cartoon Pete Buttigieg struggles to keep his campaign viable.

Sister Wives (TLC at 8) Mariah and her girlfriend show up with a big announcement.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10) Larry attends a wedding in Mexico.

Premieres

A Very British Romance With Lucy Worsley (WETA and WMPT at 8) British historian Lucy Worsley delves into the history of British romance from the Georgian and Victorian eras and the novels of Jane Austen.

Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild (Animal Planet at 9) Coyote Peterson and his crew explore the Costa Rican rainforest where they encounter a lethal pit viper.

Curse of the Bermuda Triangle (Science at 10) Celine and Fabien Cousteau use cutting-edge tech to hunt for a long-lost shipwreck in the Bermuda Triangle.

The Alaska Triangle (Travel at 10) Casey and Chris Keefer trek into the heart of Alaska to recover a plane that disappeared while carrying two American politicians.

Special

92nd Annual Academy Awards (ABC at 8) The hostless show returns to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Returning

Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Season 8.

Wrong Man (Starz at 9:45) Season 2.

Kidding (Showtime at 10) Season 2.