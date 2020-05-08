Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.); Sidney Powell, attorney for Michael Flynn; Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.); former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.).

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Exploring the past and present of Aichi prefecture in Japan.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations; Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal; Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Teddy turns to Bob for help in arguing with a sports radio host.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Homer takes Marge on a romantic cruise.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Virtual reunion episode.

Outlander (Starz at 8) Roger and Brianna’s journey takes a surprising turn.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Kate starts questioning everyone’s loyalty despite needing them.

American Idol (Fox at 8) The finalists perform one song from the Disney songbook and one dedicated to the mother figures in their lives.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Avery spends some time with Ash’s ex.

Duncanville (Fox at 8:30) Annie feels underappreciated on Mother’s Day.

Vida (Starz at 9) Eddy finally decides to return to the bar.

Supergirl (CW at 9) Supergirl and the team go head-to-head against Rama Khan and Leviathan.

Married to Medicine: Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) The ladies speculate about Dr. Imani Walker’s marriage.

Family Guy (Fox at 9) The Griffins kill time while they wait out a storm by reimagining three stories from the Bible.

Billions (Showtime at 9) Chuck chooses a new path.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Nolan’s discovery goes much deeper than he expected.

Penny Dreadful:City of Angels (Showtime at 10) Lewis interrogates a young Cal-Tech student.

Insecure (HBO at 10) Issa is determined to deliver a memorable block party.

Run (HBO at 10:35) A woman’s monotonous life becomes chaos when she gets a text from her college sweetheart to drop everything to fulfill a pact they made 17 years ago.

Premieres

Find Love Live (TLC at 11) Each episode features a single who will interview and flirt with three potential suitors live via video in hopes of finding a love match.

Movies

Change of Heart (UP at 7) A woman finds herself stranded at a bed and breakfast where the friendly owner is keen on playing matchmaker for her and her son.

Specials

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II (ABC at 7) Stars such as John Legend, and Katy Perry have been added to the roster for the second edition of the TV event.

Feeding America Comedy Festival (NBC at 7) The three-hour event will include recorded comedy segments from the biggest stars in comedy and will benefit Feeding America’s network of food banks.

Returning

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition (Food at 9) Season 19.