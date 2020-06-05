Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO at 10) Orji pokes fun and celebrates her strict but formative Nigerian American upbringing and talks about her journey from pre-med to comedy.
Sunday Listings
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Acting homeland security director Chad Wolf, Adm. Mike Mullen.
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rudolph W. Giuliani.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Four psychologists discuss stress.
Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Journalists David French, Eugene Robinson and Kristen Welker.
Hollywood Game Night (NBC at 7) Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games as two contestants join celebrities and compete for a $25,000 grand prize.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 9) Contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish “Whammy” for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Axe’s plans are threatened when an old scheme resurfaces.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime at 10) Elsa and Frank move in with the Crafts.
Insecure (HBO at 10) Dr. Rhonda and Andrew ask Molly to consider a different approach in dealing with people who have wronged her.
Premieres
Renovation Island (HGTV at 8) This series follows the Baeumler family as they move to a remote Caribbean island to restore a long-neglected beachfront resort.
Movie
How Not to Propose (UPtv at 7) Travis has a plan for a romantic proposal to his longtime girlfriend, Lena, but everything goes wrong.
30 for 30: Be Water (ESPN at 9) A documentary about the life of martial-arts trailblazer Bruce Lee.
Returning
American Monster (ID at 9) Season 5.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (Nat Geo at 10) Season 2.
— Nina Zafar