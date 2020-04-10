Premieres

Alaska Animal Rescue (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Wildlife heroes from three conservation centers respond to animals in need.

Saved by the Barn (Animal Planet at 10) Following a former tech employee who gave up his six-figure job to transform his family farm into a sanctuary for rescued farm animals.

Sunday listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) National Rural Electric Cooperative Association CEO Jim Matheson, MIT’s Michael Short.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Estonian-born conductor Kristjan Jarvi.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Yamiche Alcindor of PBS NewsHour, the Hoover Institution’s Lanhee Chen, historian Jon Meacham, NBC News’s Kristen Welker.

Outlander (Starz at 8) The Frasers must deal with the aftermath of the Battle of Alamance Creek.

Homeland (Showtime at 9) Saul is tasked with negotiating peace with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Eric deals with the aftermath of Nell leaving the team.

Bar Rescue (Paramount at 10) Jon helps the owner of Northern California’s Grant Bar, who blames his bar’s failure on everyone but himself.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team gets a peek into Agent Carter’s personal life.

Specials

Catching a Serial Killer: Sam Little (Oxygen at 7) Examining Samuel Little, the serial killer who confessed to a shocking 93 murders.

NBA HORSE Challenge (ESPN at 7) Eight NBA and WNBA players and legends will match shots against one another in a single-elimination HORSE competition from their respective, isolated home courts.

Biography: Dolly (A&E at 8) Exploring the life and five-decade career of country star Dolly Parton.

Willie Nelson: American Outlaw (A&E at 10) A tribute concert featuring performers including George Strait, Jimmy Buffett and Chris Stapleton.

Premieres

Raw Terror (ID at 9) Examining those affected by terrible crimes.

ID Breaking Now (ID at 10) A look at the downfall of Harvey Weinstein.

Baptiste (PBS at 10) A stand-alone six-part spinoff of the series “The Missing.”

Run (HBO at 10:30) A woman living a boring suburban life receives an out-of-the-blue text from her college sweetheart, promising to shake things up.

Miniseries

Belgravia (Epix at 9) From the team behind “Downton Abbey,” this series looks at the secrets and scandals among the upper echelon of 19th-century London society.

Returning

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America at 9) Season 3.