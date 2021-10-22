Specials
Ricky Velez: Here’s Everything (HBO at 10) The comedian, pictured above, shares all his thoughts and experiences as a wildly honest millennial New Yorker.
Movies
Boyfriends of Christmas Past (Hallmark at 8) Lauren is visited by the ghosts of four former boyfriends and must learn to be open to love again or lose her best friend Nate forever.
Switched Before Birth (Lifetime at 8) After years of miscarriages and failed IVF trails, Olivia is pregnant. She meets another woman, Anna, who has struggled with fertility and a freak accident results in one of Olivia’s twins being biologically Anna’s.
Christmas in My Heart (HMM at 10) Beth’s a concert violinist tutoring the daughter of music superstar Sean, and soon they find themselves making a different kind of music together.
Returning
Danger Force (Nickelodeon at 8) Season 2.
The Dead Files (Travel at 10) Season 14.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A family dispute turns violent, resulting in an Oregon man’s death.
60 Minutes (CBS at 7:30) Investigative dives into a former top Saudi intelligence official who claims the kingdom’s crown prince planned to kill him; the Colorado River’s low water levels; actor Michael Keaton talks about his latest role in “Dopesick” and his storied career.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Marge exposes Lisa to a hurtful word; Bart gets in shape.
BMF: Black Mafia Family (Starz at 8) Meech and Terry create a plan to reclaim what is theirs; Detective Lopez’s murder investigation intensifies.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) The trip concludes with a crab boil; things between Ashley and Gordon worsen.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Jenny is surprised by Sumit’s confession; Alina exposes Steven’s lies; Ari questions Bini’s commitment.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Wolf discovers Beef secretly covets a Jet Ski, so he schemes to get one; Ham forges a bond with a novelty singing fish toy.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8:30) A mother suspects her son has joined a gang and hires McCall; Delilah feels anxious while prepping to speak at her friend’s memorial service; Dante frets over a new detective pursuing McCall.
Succession (HBO at 9) Kendall attempts to get his siblings, Stewy and Sandi on his side; Greg is worrried about his legal situation and asks Ewan for help.
Hightown (Starz at 9) Jackie’s new partner matches her ambition, deepening their relationship; Frankie and Jorge continue to move ahead, but their New York connection is unpredictable.
Buried (Showtime at 9) Franklin family members testify about the abuse they endured as kids; the defense team implies that Eileen conspired with her mother and sister to convict George as a form of revenge.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 9) Charles and company try to enlist men to fight in Jerusalem’s Lot and retake the book.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) A fun day of snowtubing results in a fight between Mary and Lisa; Jennie and Mary at odds; and Meredith and Jen not having Lisa’s back.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) Sam and Killbride clash over a case concerning an arms dealer; Kensi and Fatima question the arms dealer’s girlfriend while undercover.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) The group questions past events and plans for the future; a shocking discovery is made.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A teenager is found stabbed to death in her own home, and police follow a trail of blood to the potential killer.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Kim leaves for Austin, so Kelly and Matt are finally alone; Steph and Mike say farewell; Tia calls a family meeting with Theous and Carolyn; Shekeb packs a picnic and plans his promise to Emily.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Billy takes up with a questionable group; Harris continues to investigate an anonymous eyewitness.
SEAL Team (CBS at 10:30) The team reflects on days that shaped their lives.
Movies
Eat, Drink and Be Married (UpTV at 7) Jess and Max are stressed out from wedding planning and are ready to call it quits until Max’s brother steps in.
The Santa Stakeout (Hallmark at 8) Tanya and Ryan are reluctant police partners who must solve a string of heists that have occurred during holiday parties.
Civil War (or, Who Do We Think We Are) (MSNBC at 10) The documentary, directed by Rachel Boynton, takes a look at how Americans tell the story of the Civil War.
Returning
American Monster (Investigation Discovery at 9) Season 7.
Insecure (HBO at 10) The acclaimed show centered on best friends Issa and Molly, played by Issa Rae, left, and Yvonne Orji, returns for a fifth and final season.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:40) Season 11.
— Anying Guo