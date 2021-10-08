Movies
Dying to Belong (Lifetime at 8) As Riley preps for sorority recruitment, her friend Olivia gets the scoop on the deadly world of Greek life.
South Beach Love (Hallmark at 9) A tale of rival quinceañeras, Cuban cooking, friendship, family and romance.
Returning
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Season 18.
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo Wild at 9) Season 10.
The Zoo (Animal Planet at 8) Season 5.
World’s Funniest Animals (CW at 9) Season 2.
Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) The team goes to campus with Mitch Jasper, a student trying to squash the desire to eat human flesh.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Season 30. A father’s life is cut short in a car crash, and investigators uncover a murder-for-hire plot.
60 Minutes (CBS at 7) The Biden administration task force has only reunited 52 families after seven months, with an estimate of more than 1,000 migrant families still separated; Bill Whitaker reports on how artificial intelligence creates deepfakes; and a look at Deep Springs College, where students tackle the responsibilities of college and ranch life.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) The Halloween special features Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” Bambi’s revenge and more.
The Circus (Showtime at 8) The Circus goes to Texas, home to the country’s most restrictive abortion law, a new voting law and immigration battle.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants include Donny Osmond, Jeff Garlin and Amber Riley.
BMF: Black Mafia Family (Starz at 8) Meech and Terry conceive an undercover operation involving a food truck, and Detective Lopez investigates a murder in the middle of the city’s drug war.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Contestants from California, Kentucky and Nevada compete.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) While on a couples trip, Candiace and Mia’s argument rains on Wendy’s “good vibes only,” and Wendy’s hosting skills are questioned when two surprise guests do not have adequate accommodations.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Evan wonders if he has feelings for Abby, and Luke might have to go back to prison. Connor sacrifices to help out Luke and Bree.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Sumit’s mom suggests something Jenny didn’t see coming, and Alina reevaluates everything after Steven’s confession. Corey comes clean to Evelin about Jenny, and Kenny and Armando get news.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Moon, Judy and Ham attempt to survive Alaska’s darkest and scariest day of the year, and Wolf and Honeybee try to replace Beef’s favorite shirt.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) The Reapers defend Meridian from an incoming herd, and Pope thinks Maggie is behind the attack. Alexandrians hurry to protect themselves after a violent storm exposes them to walkers.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 9) Charles goes to the church cemetery, where he unearths a hidden book and has an apocalyptic vision of the vampire future.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda and Gayle travel back to their hometown to right a wrong after Linda receives a mysterious note.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Post-catering fiasco, Whitney and Lisa try to put aside differences, and the guys enjoy a night without wives.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Quagmire encounters a dog lover and pretend Brian is his dog to win her over, and Chris helps Stewie find the person who stole his Halloween candy.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) Some members of the group try to cover their tracks while others try to adapt to their new surroundings.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officers Nolan and Chen investigate a fire, and after a sniper shooting, the team finds the perpetrator has a connection to one of their own.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young woman disappears, which is just the beginning of a murder mystery.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Las Vegas is a disaster for Tia when Theous spends time exclusively with Carolyn, and Shekeb and Laila shop for a promise ring together. Steph goes to Los Angeles without Mike, and a trip turns tense when Matt gives gifts to Kim and his mom.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Harris attempts to find the anonymous eyewitness, and Lee seeks professional advice. Harris has an old Pittsburgh partner pay him a visit.
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Abby and Julia wade into uncharted waters, and the family throws a party. Abby ends a relationship just as she starts a new one.
Premieres
Operation Hidden Treasures (Discovery at 8 a.m.) A look at veterans and their families who help salvage and repurpose items into treasures for those in need.
Legends of the Hidden Temple (CW at 8) A reboot of the 1990s game show featuring teams trying to navigate and survive in a jungle.
The Engineering That Built the World (History at 9) A look at the iconic engineering behind some of the world’s best and boldest inventions.
Killer Camp (CW at 9) A game show featuring campers who sign up for a summer of fun but soon have to find a killer in their midst. Pictured: Lexxi, left, and Maura.
Renovation, Inc.: Home Sweet Home
(HGTV at 8) Bryan and Sarah Baeumler reflect on their lives as they transform their house into a home.
Renovation, Inc.: Home Sweet Home

(HGTV at 8) Bryan and Sarah Baeumler reflect on their lives as they transform their house into a home.
Specials
Miniseries
Buried (Showtime at 9) In 1969, 8-year-old Susan Nason is murdered and the case is unsolved for almost two decades until Nason’s friend remembers something she saw.
Diana (CNN at 9) A look back on the life of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Movies
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime at 8) A woman with cancer goes on a journey to find the daughter she gave up for adoption.
The Vows We Keep (HMM at 9) An event planner must organize the most perfect wedding ever for her sister — but in less than a month.
Returning
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) Season 2.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Season 13.
SEAL Team (CBS at 10) Season 5.
This Is Life With Lisa Ling (CNN at 10) Season 8.
— Anying Guo