Movies

V.C. Andrews’ Ruby (Lifetime at 8) After Ruby Landry’s caretaker and grandmother dies, she searches for her estranged father.

Returning

Portals to Hell (Discovery Plus) Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman investigate the former McCormick property in Colorado, a place that was home to father-son serial killers Tom and Michael McCormick.

Sunday Listings

Hotel Beau Séjour (Netflix) Maurice tries to search for an explanation for the night before. Alice keeps an eye on Britt during a hard time.

Snapped (Oxygen at 6) When a man goes missing in rural Georgia, investigators must determine if foul play occurred.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Jenny spends the weekend at a wild bachelorette party with Brenda, leaving Wayne in charge of Violet.

Tournament of Champions (Food at 8) Guy Fieri welcomes the final 16 chefs into the arena.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) A secret from Flanders’s past is revealed.

Batwoman (CW at 8) Batwoman’s abilities are tested, and Alice continues to search for Kate.

American Idol (ABC at 8) Favorites from the auditions return for the show’s genre week.

American Gods (Starz at 8) In the season finale, the gods gather to mourn a loss as they teeter between war and peace.

The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Judy asks Alyson to help her potentially lead an art project at school.

When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) The Jack Thornton School house holds graduation, and Rosemary and Lee adjust to having family in town.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN at 9) Stanley tastes grapes grown in Sicily.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) Frank wants to pull one last heist, and Mickey and Ian learn a surprising fact about Terry’s past.

The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess are captured by the troopers.

Charmed (CW at 9) The sisters face the Tomb of Chaos while navigating challenges in their professional lives.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda

has a new routine of diet and exercise that gives her some gastrointestinal trouble on the day of school conferences.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC at 10) Director Lena Waithe and food delivery driver Ryan Fox are in the hot seat.

Good Girls (NBC at 10) As Beth and Dean deal with the aftermath of Dean’s arrest, the ladies have to find another fall guy to take his place.

Premieres

The Gloaming (Starz at 9) After a woman is found killed, two detectives investigate the details surrounding her death that are connected to the past and present.

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic at 9) Cynthia Erivo stars as the legendary singer in the anthology series.

Miniseries

Q: Into the Storm (HBO at 9) The six-part documentary dives into the world of and the forces behind QAnon.

Movies

Mystery 101: Killer Timing (HMM at 8) An attempt on Travis’s life and an escaped serial killer might make this the most dangerous case yet for Amy and Travis.

V.C. Andrews’ Pearl in the Mist (Lifetime at 8) Ruby struggles to find happiness in her father’s mansion. Then, she and her twin are sent away to an all-girls boarding school for a fresh start.