White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Consultants Mark Eisenhower and Daan Peters discuss the role of natural gas in decarbonization.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), Michael Milken.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Abdulla al-Harrasi, chairman of Oman’s Public Authority for Radio and TV.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Former national security adviser John Bolton.

Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from Staten Island, N.Y., Fort Irwin, Calif., and Morgan Hill, California.

Hightown (Starz at 8) A National Marine Fisheries officer is caught up in a web of drama after a body washes ashore during a holiday weekend and she tries to solve the case on her own.

Black Monday (Showtime at 8) At a Halloween party, Blair tries to make the trade of a lifetime.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Colt discovers a new side of his girlfriend, and Larissa decides to get back into the dating scene.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Melanie intensifies her search for Layton.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) The ladies rally around Imani after her divorce with a trip to Palm Springs.

Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Cassie invites her friends on a trip to Chicago to help them reconnect.

The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett finds a short-term solution to his food shortage problem.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime at 10) Sad news spreads through the Crimson Cat in the season finale.

NOS4A2 (AMC at 10) In an attempt to understand his mother, Wayne walks into danger.

Miniseries

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO at 10) Six-part true-crime series recounts the hunt for the Golden State Killer.

Specials

2020 BET Awards (BET/CBS at 8) Comedian Amanda Seales hosts the awards virtually.

Back to the Future: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 8) A behind-the-scenes look at one of the most successful films of the 20th century.