Movie

Sorority Secrets (Lifetime at 8) A student is admitted into an elite sorority but is horrified about the chapter’s extracurricular activities.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager for former vice president Joe Biden.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Aruni Bhatnagar and Ted Smith of the University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute discuss tracking covid-19 through sewage.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.), Richard Grenell and Kimberly Klacik.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Dennis Wholey experiences Malaysia’s cultural past and present.

P-Valley (Starz at 8) Uncle Clifford takes a stand while the Pynk family gears up for a big night.

Lovecraft Country (HBO at 9) Leti looks to mend ties with her sister.

United Shades of America (CNN at 10) Kamau Bell examines Los Angeles’s homeless crisis.

Movie

Secrets in the Woods (Lifetime at 8) A new couple goes for a getaway at a weekend cabin, where someone is watching.

Premieres

Renovation Inc. (HGTV at 8) A prequel series to “Renovation Island.”

Special

2020 MTV Video Music Awards (Various networks at 8) This year’s edition takes place at various New York City locations with performances from Ariana Grande, BTS and Lady Gaga.