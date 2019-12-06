Christmas Unleashed (Lifetime at 8) Becca’s dog runs away on Christmas Eve and she must team up with her ex, Matt, to find him, reminding them of past Christmases together.

He’s Out to Get You (Lifetime Movie Network at 8) Megan suffers a major tragedy and goes to stay with her brother as she gets her life back together, but then he disappears.

AD

Special

Dan Soder: Son of a Gary (HBO at 10) Comedian and actor Dan Soder headlines his first hour-long comedy special for HBO.

AD

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Former Delaware governor Jack Markell.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.), former Trump adviser Carter Page.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Students from Ukraine, China and Nigeria share their experiences while in the United States.

AD

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) Robert Costa of The Washington Post, Stephanie Cutter of Precision Strategies.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Kandi and Todd deal with parenting differences.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (E! at 9) Kourtney is at odds with her sisters over how much she shares on camera.

AD

Ray Donovan (Showtime at 9) Bridget and Smitty are called in to fix Jonathan’s publicity scandal.

Shameless (Showtime at 9) An unexpected visitor shows up at the Gallagher house.

Mr. Robot (USA at 10) Elliot needs to go back to Washington Township.

Premieres

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime at 10) Returning cast members will resume their original roles alongside a new group of LGBTQIA+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in L.A.

AD

Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Eight-episode comedy series centering on a middle-aged lesbian who gives herself 180 days to fix her life.

Specials

Miss Universe 2019 (Fox at 7) The 68th edition of the competition is held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

AFV: America, This Is You! (ABC at 8) This retrospective will explore the history of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” how it has evolved over the years, its influence on pop culture and some of its most memorable clips.

AD

The Lost Women of NXIVM (ID at 9) Former NXIVM publicist turned investigative journalist Frank Parlato takes a deep dive to answer the questions surrounding the tragic deaths and mysterious disappearances of four women with connections to NXIVM.

AD

Movies

Christmas in Paris (Up at 7) A French millionaire and an art director jet off to Paris for a Christmas ad­ven­ture, but a secret about the Frenchman could push them apart.

Christmas at Dollywood (Hallmark at 8) An New York City event planner goes to Tennessee to plan the Christmas celebration at Dollywood.

Grounded for Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A winter storms hits and grounds all flights, causing two pilots to stay together despite being opposites.

— Nina Zafar

AD