Premieres
Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim at midnight) A woman with amnesia must find out who is responsible for her terrible past and find her lost identity.
Specials
Anni: The Honeymoon Murder (Discovery Plus) A look into the murder of Anni Dewani.
Miniseries
Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight (Discovery Plus) Carole Baskin and her husband investigate how big cats are treated.
Movies
Christmas Time Is Here (GAC Family at 8) Nia is a successful real estate agent, but she can’t seem to find the perfect place for her client Julian.
A Mother’s Fury (LMN at 8) Elizabeth and her husband are new parents, and she decides to start an online blog that leads to the eventual kidnapping of her baby.
My Christmas Family Tree (Hallmark at 8) Vanessa gets the results of a DNA test and finds out she has a family she’s never known and travels to their home for Christmas.
A Picture Perfect Holiday (Lifetime at 8) A fashion photographer takes a holiday retreat and meets a wildlife photographer.
One December Night (HMM at 10) Quinn meets her estranged father and together they attempt to mend their relationship, potentially through the power of music.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) The search for a missing boater on Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene intensifies after a newspaper finds a shocking fact.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Things for Ned and Homer aren’t great in the conclusion of the crime thriller.
Legends of the Hidden Temple (CW at 8) Four new teams compete at the temple.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Vivica A. Fox plays for Alexandria House & Best Buddies International, Michelle Trachtenberg plays for Good+Foundation and Jason Mraz plays for True Colors United.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Mia and Candiace sort out their differences; Mia gets called out for her social media behavior; Karen and Gizelle battle it out in their eternal feud.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Janice wants the truth from Bini; Evelin has a new idea for a wedding to an unhappy Corey; Victor relives the trauma of the hurricane; Sumit has run out of excuses and spills his fears; Kenny tells his children something shocking.
Yellowstone (Paramount at 8) In his quest for revenge, John gets help from some surprising allies; Kayce solves a conundrum with a rather unconventional solution; Beth gives Carter his options; Jimmy preps for a change.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Ham gets an after-school job at a restaurant and a surprise; Moon starts crushing on an older lady.
Holiday Wars (Food at 9) In the last qualifying round, three teams must put together two animals that don’t normally get along to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Contestants from California, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas compete.
Succession (HBO at 9) Season 3 continues in an episode titled “Retired Janitors of Idaho.”
Hightown (Starz at 9) Jackie and Ray realize an uncomfortable truth; Frankie feels threatened; Renee proves how merciless she can be.
Diana (CNN at 9) The world reacts to Diana’s death.
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) Dexter’s cabin is now home base after a missing-person case becomes a crime scene; Dexter tries to reunite with his son, Harrison.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Dwight and Sherry become ethical outlaws; Strand recruits them for a search-and-rescue mission.
American Monster (Investigation Discovery at 9) Kira is a talented artist married to Matthew, a marketing manager, but a crime scene reveals there was a dark side to their marriage.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Linda and the girls try to build a loft bed for Louise in a day; Bob and Gene host a group of gamers.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) The authorities leave Beauty Lab, and the ladies try to resume the girls trip; in Salt Lake City, Jen faces charges.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Lois and her father go to the funeral of Lois’s childhood nanny; the rest of the family transform the Pewterschmidt mansion into a hotel.
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC at 10) The group looks for answers; a new mission starts after a shocking message.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer Nolan and Bailey find out there’s more to Fred’s death than they initially thought; Officer Chen and Officer Bradford want a treasure hunt rematch, asking Officer Grey to help the terms for the new bet.
On the Case with Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) Investigators must find a crack in their suspect’s alibi.
Insecure (HBO at 10) Issa treads awkwardly with her new flame and must defend herself against online attacks; Molly juggles multiple suitors.
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO at 10:30) Season 11 continues with “The Watermelon.”
Premieres
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount Plus) A drama following the McLusky family, who broker deals in the prison system in Michigan. Pictured from left to right: Kyle Chandler as Mitch, Jeremy Renner as Mike and Taylor Handley as Kyle.
Foodgod (Discovery Plus) Foodgod, also known as Kim Kardashian’s best friend, samples the best food in the country.
The Freak Brothers (Tubi) Follow a trio of hippies and all their adventures, often involving drugs, in this animated comedy.
Kamikaze (HBO Max) A teenager loses her family in a plane crash and goes on a journey to rediscover herself.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) A team of talented high school soccer players survive of a terrifying plane crash and, as adults, attempt to recover from the trauma and horror.
Specials
2021 MTV EMAs (MTV at 7) The annual ceremony celebrates the best music from all around the world.
Adele: One Night Only (CBS at 8:30) The musician sits down for a candid conversation with Oprah Winfrey.
Battle for the Bird (Food at 10) Two kitchens compete to see who can throw the best Thanksgiving bash.
The World’s Biggest Druglord — Tse Chi Lop (Discovery Plus) A look at the alleged kingpin of a $60 billion drug empire.
Movies
A Holiday in Harlem (Hallmark at 8) A successful executive returns home to Harlem to celebrate Christmas.
In the Dark of the Valley (MSNBC at 10) A group of mothers discover Southern California’s Santa Susana Field Laboratory was the site of one of the worst nuclear accidents in U.S. history and may have exposed their children and community.
Returning
Vice (Showtime at 8) Season 2 resumes.
