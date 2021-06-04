Specials
Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story (Lifetime at 10) Examining the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five.
Movies
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (Netflix) A true celebration to the friskiest and most mysterious of domesticated creatures in a collection of home videos.
Gone Mom (Lifetime at 8) A movie based on the true story of the vanishing of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.
You Had Me at Aloha (Hallmark at 9) A man and a woman are hired to be hosts of a popular travel show. They clash and argue, but could there be more to their fiery disagreements?
Returning
Vacation House Rules (HGTV at 8) Season 2.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A beloved biker is found fatally shot, and police must unravel whom the killer is as they chase leads from past lovers and rival biker clubs.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) A car accident on a canyon road becomes the center of a murder investigation.
Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Jenny, Betty and Violet try to impress some new neighbors, and Wayne and Travis try to become masters at cornhole.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Sparks fly at Elizabeth’s family boat outing, and Asuelu reveals a traumatic experience.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Cassie takes her work to the next level, and Iris remains secretive about a project, which affects her relationship with Hiram.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Astra is now a mortal struggling to adapt to the real world and ends up making a new friend who promises to help her.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 8) Mike makes a shocking announcement, and Destiney focuses on her nephew.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Sam is ecstatic to operate on a star basketball player, and Joy decides to revive an old tradition.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Luke Fox may not survive, and those around him face life-altering decisions.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) The town hall event is threatened by some disturbing information about Lisa Nicole, and Scott tells Contessa something that may change their marriage.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Tiff discovers a possible solution to her relationship problems with Emmett, and Kevin and Jemma hit a rough patch.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Morgan and his allies infiltrate and make their way through the submarine that has all the tools for Teddy’s destruction.
Pose (FX at 10) In the series finale, Blanca discovers an HIV clinical trial is denying access to people of color and decides to join ACT UP to try to get medication for Pray Tell.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) Dawn puts on a show for her parole officer, and Blair tries to score some political points.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Kevin and Dan’s jazz musician neighbor faces eviction, so Kevin gets Jasmine to organize a protest, and Dan dreads an after-school meeting with Jess.
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Ziwe reflects on immigration in America with guest Julio Torres.
Premieres
Domina (Epix at 10) The life of Livia Drusilla, the wife of the Roman emperor Augustus Caesar.
Specials
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Andy Griffith (Reelz at 8) The comedian’s death at age 86 in 2012 is examined.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Elizabeth Montgomery (Reelz at 9) The actress died unexpectedly in 1995 at age 64 due to colon cancer, one of more easily treatable diseases.
The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS at 9) Inductees include Joan Baez, Debbie Allen, Dick Van Dyke, Garth Brooks and Midori.
Miniseries
The Kings (Showtime at 8) A four-part series centering on boxers Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearn and Roberto Duran.
Little Birds (Starzplay) An American debutante named Lucy Savage faces a changing world in 1955 Tangier.
Movies
The Wedding Ring (UpTV at 7) Kate’s a jewelry designer who makes rings for happy couples and gets a chance to connect with a childhood sweetheart and potentially, get a ring of her own.
Soccer Mom Madam (Lifetime at 8) Based on the true story of a seemingly normal suburban mom who ran an escort service for rich and powerful men.
Returning
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Season 8.
Barnwood Builders (DIY at 9) Season 12.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Season 2.
The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars (Food at 9) Season 14.
The Moodys (Fox at 9) New day and time.
War of the Worlds (Epix at 9) Season 2.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Season 7.
— Anying Guo