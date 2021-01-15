Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Brian Deese, incoming director of the National Economic Council.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King and Allen Kay, famed advertising executive and creator of “If You See Something, Say Something,” discuss the power of slogans.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Former acting director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, the Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Retired Lt. Col. Michael Richardson of the Wounded Warrior Project and Jo Sornborger of Operation Mend discuss veterans and mental health.

Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) National Review Editor Rich Lowry. former senator Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), NBC News’s Kristen Welker.

60 Minutes (CBS at 7) Scott Pelley reports on the government’s security efforts to protect the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden from an organized assault like the one at the Capitol.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) Cynthia grapples with the decision of whether to invite her father to the wedding.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) Jane, August and Etienne embark on the final fishing trip of the year.

90 Day Fiance (TLC at 8) A wild night gets Brandon and Julia into trouble.

American Gods (Starz at 8) Shadow explores his oddly welcoming new town before heading to Chicago for a gathering of the Old Gods on Koliada.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 9) A A Navy therapist who is working to get justice for victims of sexual assault is killed.

American Monster (ID at 9) Rob and Lisa Whedbee’s happy family life is upended after a medical emergency, setting them on a path of destruction that will end in lies, accusations and a brutal home invasion.

All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) Fresh from veterinary college, Siegfried’s fun-loving brother, Tristan, arrives to help out. Mrs. Pumphrey throws a swanky party.

Your Honor (Showtime at 10) A problematic relationship threatens to out Adam’s secret.

Unexpected (TLC at 10) Myrka and Liliana have a blowout fight over social media.

The Rookie (ABC at 10) Officer John Nolan’s mom makes an unannounced visit, which complicates his life.

Premieres

Exhumed (Oxygen at 7) Examining murder cases in which unearthing a victim’s body leads to new breakthroughs and unexpected plot twists.

Miss Scarlet & The Duke (PBS at 8) Follow Eliza Scarlet, Victorian England’s first-ever female sleuth, as she solves crimes (and sometimes flirts) with her partner and childhood friend, Detective Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin).

Specials

Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie (PBS at 10) Clues from Agatha Christie’s personal archive and interviews with family and scholars provide new insights into the acclaimed crime author.

Returning

Batwoman (CW at 8) Season 2.