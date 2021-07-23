Returning
Destination Fear (Travel at 9) Season 3.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A prominent businessman goes missing, and investigators race against the clock to locate him.
Charmed to Death (Oxygen at 7) A “Jeopardy!” winner and colleague dazzles Linda Kinkade, but when she’s found dead, questions arise.
The End (Showtime at 8) Christmas arrives, and the retirement village is excited about the annual holiday show.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) After a rival crew member is killed, Raq does whatever it takes to get the target off Kanan’s back.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Natalie approaches Mike’s mom about the hooker comment, and Brandon and Julia leave the farm.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Wendy seeks out the Grand Dame for advice, and Ashley is close to going into labor.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Celebrities Nev Schulman, Jimmie Allen, Paul Reubens and David Arquette compete for charity.
Blindspotting (Starz at 9) Ashley struggles to tell Sean about Miles’s incarceration, so she consults the Miles in her head to figure out how to tell him.
Big Brother (CBS at 9) Strangers continue to coexist while cut of from the outside world.
The White Lotus (HBO at 9) Quinn takes a scuba class with Mark, and Tanya gets Belinda’s support as she scatters her mother’s ashes at sea.
The Chase (ABC at 9) Brad “The Buzzsaw” Rutter is the chaser as three new competitors challenge him.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) In the series finale, Cassie, Abigail, Joy and George join forces to protect the Merriwick magic from a mysterious force, and Cassie and Sam make a life-altering decision together.
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC at 9) Nick’s timeline changes as Allison and Patty prep for the big night, and Kevin, Neil and Pete start a band.
History of the Sitcom (CNN at 9) A look at work families, how they’re represented in sitcoms, offering commentary on the American workplace.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Emmett and Darnell spend time with Jada, and Jake and Jemma go to the spring formal.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) J’s business secrets are revealed as Pope mourns Smurf, and Deran finds distractions from his loneliness.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 9) Mike’s building project is almost done to the delight of the Shahs, and MJ hopes to spice things up in her marriage.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity panelists include Teri Hatcher, Chelsea Handler and Thomas Lennon.
You, Me & My Ex (TLC at 10) Kayee and Jerry escape to his cabin and Kayee plans a lovely evening, and things get intense during a game of truth or dare for Lisa and Jimmy.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Dan and Jess face consequences after breaking protocol at their job, and Kevin finds out Dan lied to him about Zayna.
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim at 11) Rick and Morty give thanks.
Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim at 11:30) Tuca is wrapped up in her hot new romance, and Bertie reminisces about their friendship and also buys a lot of milk.
Specials
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Leonard Nemoy (Reelz at 8) The actor, known best for his portrayal of Spock, died at 83 of COPD.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of Verne Troyer (Reelz at 9) Taking a look at the death of the actor, who died at 49 of a suicide attributed to alcohol intoxication.
Returning
Modern Marvels (History at 10) Season 2 of the technology-focused show, which was revived earlier this year, premieres with host Adam Richman, pictured above.
— Anying Guo