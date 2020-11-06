Returning

Killer Siblings (Oxygen at 6) Season 2.

Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) “Daily Briefing’s” Dana Perino, Wall Street Journal’s Gerald Seib, former State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) John Sibley Butler, entrepreneur and educator, discusses the Black Bourgeoisie, his experience as a member of it and its lessons for Black people.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) Rudolph W. Giuliani, former congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Covid-19 survivor Tony Green on family gatherings, the virus and losing loved ones.

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) When the plague hits London, the court flees to Hampton Court.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Contestants from Arizona, Maryland, Washington, New York and California compete.

Pandora (CW at 8) Jax is recruited by Osborn for a secret mission.

Holiday Wars (Food at 8) Five teams of cake and sugar artists must make a creation symbolizing Santa Claus as a world hero.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Deavan and Jihoon face a tragedy and form a new bond.

Our Cartoon President (Showtime at 8:30) It’s Election Day, and everyone is gearing up to find out who will be the next Our Cartoon President.

Bless the Harts (Fox at 8:30) Betty and Brenda use a Pound Pinchers meeting to practice their comedy routine.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Tina is put in charge of the Wagstaff School time capsule project, but she makes an enemy when she rejects Tammy’s submission.

The Undoing (HBO at 9) Jonathan tells Grace his side of the story.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) The ladies head to Portugal but the distance proves to be too much for Ashley.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Starz at 9) Catherine begins the fight of her life to expose the cult and rescue her daughter.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Dwight and Sherry team up with a mysterious faction of people to take down Ginny.

Family Guy (Fox at 9) When Joe asks Peter to be the godfather to his daughter, Peter misinterprets the meaning of the role.

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime at 9) The plan to take control of the nation’s largest armory at Harper’s Ferry is finally put into action.

Yum and Yummer (Cooking at 10) Eddie Jackson shows off a full day of Thanksgiving eats, including homemade pies and irresistible sides.

Fargo (FX at 10) Oraetta makes a surprising discovery.

Premieres

The Real Murders of Orange County (Oxygen at 7) A look at horrific cases that rocked Southern California’s wealthy coastal community.

Moonbase 8 (Showtime at 11) Tim Heidecker, Fred Armisen and John C. Reilly star in a six-episode comedy series following a group of astronauts training in Arizona at a NASA lunar base simulator in preparation for their first mission.

Miniseries

By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem (Epix at 10) A four-part docuseries that brings to life the dramatic true story of America’s Black Mecca and its vibrant musical landscape during the years of Bumpy Johnson’s rise and reign.