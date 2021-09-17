Premieres
Batman: The Audio Adventures (HBO Max) Narrated by “Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Parnell and featuring Jeffrey Wright as the superhero who decides to become an official employee of Gotham.
Extreme Salvage Squad (Discovery Plus) A group of marine rescue experts must protect the Queensland, Australia, coastline.
Reno My Rental (Discovery Plus) The winner of “Design Star: Next Gen,” Carmeon Hamilton, helps renters make their places feel more like home.
Outgrown (HGTV at 8) Builder Clint Robertson and designer Luke Caldwell have 10 kids between them and renovate homes for growing families in Idaho.
Specials
2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX at 8) The first round of winners receive television’s top award.
Movies
Imperfect High (Lifetime at 8) The sequel to “Perfect High” finds Hanna Brooks as the new girl in town who tries to fit in with the “it crowd” but ends up stuck between two suitors: the bad boy with a soft side and the popular rich kid with emotional depth.
Raise a Glass to Love (Hallmark at 9) Aspiring sommelier Jenna returns to her family vineyard to study but becomes entranced by the methods of a new winemaker named Marcelo.
The Price of Fitting In (Lifetime at 10) Charlie wants to switch from a small private school to a public school, but her mother is worried she’ll get mixed up in the wrong crowd.
Returning
48 Hours (CBS at 10) Season 35.
Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) Ben, David and Kristen investigate the RSM Fertility clinic, which is linked to many of their past cases.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A former film star is shot to death in his home, and investigators hunt down a suspect but soon find many twists and turns.
Fantasy Island (Fox at 8) A young artist wants to see his mentor, but he may not have been the best influence.
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC at 8) Personalities from the reality shows “Selling Sunset” and “Bling Empire” face off; members of Wilson Phillips compete against members of Pentatonix.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) Marvin seeks revenge while Raq asks Kanan for assistance that only he can provide.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Gizelle struggles with teaching her daughter Grace to drive; Ashley’s family isn’t happy with Michael’s potential venture into the movie business; Karen and Wendy work on their candle lines.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) Jess and David’s wedding day is here, but the O’Brien family still has a lot to face; Abby and Evan argue in his hotel, threatening the entire project.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Corey must face the wrath of Evelin’s sisters; Allie and Steven’s reunion is not very idyllic; Ellie receives a surprising call; Armando wants to tell his family some big news; Ari learns Bini’s sisters still don’t trust her.
The Chase (ABC at 9) James Holzhauer returns as the Chaser as three new contestants face off.
Scenes From a Marriage (HBO at 9) Mira returns from a business trip with a devastating revelation, and she and Jonathan struggle to process the consequences.
Heels (Starz at 9) It is the day of Big Jim’s baby’s baptism, which means new beginnings for everyone in Duffy, and Jack is hurrying around town prepping for the upcoming match.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) J and Pope go on a road trip to clean up some family business; Deran and Craig scout a new mark, with some help from Frankie.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Aaron, Carol, Lydia and Jerry go to the Hilltop ruins for blacksmith tools and game; Eugene’s group has orientation at the Commonwealth; Maggie and Negan go through the woods; Judith and the kids fight with teenagers.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Axe Cap returns to office, and Axe makes a surprise announcement; Wendy’s divorce gets complicated after Chuck gets involved in the Mase Carb financials; Axe seeks out a surprising ally to get dirt on Chuck.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Heather confronts Jen over disparaging comments she’s made behind her back; Whitney and Justin discuss how to improve their sex life; Mary has plans to renovate her home.
Jade Fever (Weather at 9) The crew prepares to cut what might be the best jade boulder of the season.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A college student is taken from a parking lot, marking the beginning of crimes on the campus.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Matt talks with his dad about Kim’s job; Emily wants an expensive ring; Tia agrees to allow Carolyn to stay for a few days, but Carolyn has plans to stay much, much longer.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Harris’s investigation continues; Isaac bounces from town; Billy and Lee have a reunion; Buell celebrates a shotgun wedding.
To Tell the Truth (ABC at 10) Celebrity contestants Cedric the Entertainer, London Hughes and Nikki Glaser try to find out the impostors; the panel includes a butter sculptor, a ballet dancer, a person who discovered a nine-carat diamond, a catfish noodler and a celebrity trainer.
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Abby and her family wait for news of her father’s hospitalization and the circumstances behind it.
Premieres
Killers of the Cosmos (Science at 9) An examination of the most dangerous phenomena in the universe.
Fiasco (Epix at 10) A look at the Iran-contra affair, an arms-for-hostages deal with Iran and more that nearly toppled the Reagan presidency.
Specials
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS at 8) The awards show honors the best in prime-time television.
Miniseries
Muhammad Ali (PBS at 8) Ken Burns’s portrait of boxing champion Muhammad Ali (pictured above dropping Sonny Liston), whose life in and out of the ring made him one of the most famous and respected figures in the world.
Movies
Finding Love in Mountain View (HMM at 9) Margaret is a successful architect, but when her cousin’s kids are suddenly in her care, she returns home and finds that the kids have a relationship with her ex.
Returning
Alaskan Bush People (Discovery at 8) Season 13.
The Circus (Showtime at 8) Season 7.
Halloween Wars (Food at 9) Season 11.
— Anying Guo