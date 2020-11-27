Sunday Listings

Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ariz), Gov. Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Llewellyn King and three experts discuss low-level radiation as a treatment for covid-19, arthritis and Alzheimer’s disease.

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox News at 10 a.m.) President Trump, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Fox News contributor Ken Starr.

This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) Former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy discusses addiction in the United States.

The Spanish Princess (Starz at 8) As Henry descends into madness, the stakes have never been higher for Catherine.

The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Odd couple Skinner and Chalmers embark on an 800-mile car ride to Cincinnati to attend an administrator’s convention.

The Reagans (Showtime at 8) Nancy and Ronald struggle with their image as they seem to care more about the rich and the military industrial complex than the poor.

Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 8) Contestants from California, London, New Jersey, Illinois and Texas compete.

Pandora (CW at 8) Xander, Ralen and Jett return to Earth, only to find it devoid of life except for the mysterious Jax.

Holiday Wars (Food at 8) The four remaining teams of cake and sugar artists must create the most bizarre visions of a Christmas party in the animal kingdom.

Alaska: The Last Frontier (Discovery at 8) The Kilchers take advantage of the high summer’s extra daylight to forge ahead.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Kenny and Armando receive surprising news.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) When Linda’s parents have a layover at an airport nearby, Bob and Linda attempt to turn it into their annual visit.

The Undoing (HBO at 9) Haley challenges her own ethics in her defense strategy.

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 9) Wendy struggles with telling her mother she wants to quit teaching.

The Outpost (CW at 9) Talon deals with emotions as death seems to be the only answer to save her friends.

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO at 10) Madison is shaken by an accusation against a family member.

I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Justina and her sisters fight off Annette’s wedding dress demands.

Fargo (FX at 10) Ebal teaches Loy a lesson about business, Josto gets revenge and Oraetta comes clean.

Moonbase 8 (Showtime at 11) The team learns about the program’s budget cuts and the impact they will have on their mission.

Movies

My Psychedelic Love Story (Showtime at 9) An examination of the notorious high priest of LSD Timothy Leary through the eyes of his famed lover Joanna Harcourt-Smith.

Miniseries

Empires of New York (CNBC at 8) Chronicling the meteoric rise of five New York City icons who not only reshaped the city but contributed mightily to the world we live in today.

Specials

2020 Soul Train Awards (BET at 8) Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold host the Soul Train Awards, celebrating soul and R&B music with live performances and honors.

Returning

On the Case With Paula Zahn (ID at 9) Season 21.

This Is Life With Lisa Ling (CNN at 9) Season 7.