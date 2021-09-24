Movies
Deadly Debutante (Lifetime at 8) A group of popular girls at a private school enter a debutante pageant that turns sinister.
Taking the Reins (Hallmark at 9) A writer finds out what ended her marriage and why she stopped riding horses when she goes back to the family ranch.
Sunday Listings
Evil (Paramount Plus) The IRS needs the team to investigate the legitimacy of a new organization seeking religious status for a tax exemption.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz at 8) The situation in the neighborhood gets even grimmer, and Raq tries to get Kanan out of harm’s way.
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo at 8) Karen preps to reveal her new candle line as Wendy tries to get on the same level. Mia’s family and her mom spend time together, but more work is needed.
Chesapeake Shores (Hallmark at 8) While recovering from a back injury, Evan connects with the family in a way Abby never saw coming.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 8) Ellie is sad to see her new home devastated; Steven has cold feet over pushing up the wedding; Corey confesses many secrets; Bini brings Ari to a holy site.
Animal Kingdom (TNT at 9) The Codys deal with unfinished business and plan their biggest heist ever without Smurf.
Scenes From a Marriage (HBO at 9) Jonathan and Mira share what they’ve learned since separating, potentially reviving old connections and reopening old wounds.
The Walking Dead (AMC at 9) Connie and Virgil escape from walkers by hiding in a house containing mysterious creatures; Pope tests Daryl’s loyalty; Kelly goes to look for Connie.
Billions (Showtime at 9) Axe plans to secure his deposits by poaching from Prince. Chuck, Prince and Sacker struggle with the personal cost of their plan, and Wags preps for an important day.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A young girl vanishes at her bus stop, and a search reveals a devastating and gruesome discovery.
I Love a Mama’s Boy (TLC at 10) Matt and Kim finally tell Kelly about Kim’s job offer; Shekab gives Emily a spa day; Mike and Steph fight about Steph’s birthday; Tracy and Bryan don’t want Jayne interfering with their honeymoon.
Chapelwaite (Epix at 10) The mysterious Jakub coaxes Charles to Jerusalem’s Lot; the children are surprised when Loa finds Rebecca’s secret scribblings about the Boone family.
American Rust (Showtime at 10) Grace gets some help when unionizing the dressmakers; the sheriff gets an anonymous tip about the murder.
Work in Progress (Showtime at 11) Abby must reckon the history of racism, including her own, while she writes her company’s Black Lives Matter solidarity statement.
Premiere
BMF (Starz at 9) A pair of brothers are powerful figures in a drug and money laundering organization in Detroit.
Specials
74th Annual Tony Awards (Paramount Plus at 7) The awards show recognizes achievement in Broadway productions, originally set to air June 7, 2020.
The Tony Awards Present Broadway’s Back! (CBS at 9) A two-hour concert of classic Broadway tunes sung by Tony winners and Broadway stars, with the winners of best play, best musical and best revival of a play announced at the end.
Worst Cooks in America: Halloween Redemption (Food at 10) Anne Burrell and Michael Symon return for a Halloween-themed boot camp.
Miniseries
Nuclear Family (HBO at 10 Sunday) Director Ry Russo-Young and her sister were born to and raised by two lesbian mothers in the 1980s. Then their sperm-donor fathers popped back into their lives unexpectedly. Pictured: Cade Russo-Young, Robin Young, Ry Russo-Young, Sandy Russo.
Movies
The Lost Sons (CNN at 9) Paul Fronczak, a man who was kidnapped shortly after his birth, searches for his true identity.
Returning
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Season 2.
The Simpsons (Fox at 8) Season 33.
The Great North (Fox at 8:30) Season 2.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Season 2.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Season 12.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Season 20.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Season 4.
— Anying Guo