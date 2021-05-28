Movies
Oslo (HBO at 8) The Tony Award-winning play about what led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords gets a small-screen adaptation starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott (pictured).
Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (Paramount Plus) A documentary about the retired Manchester United manager.
Sunday Listings
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A Colorado rancher disappears, and concerned friends press investigators to dig up the facts at his ranch.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) Natural gas is found beneath a retired farmer’s land, but after he dies, his family begins a feud.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Brandon gets real with Julia, and Tiffany decides to reach out to her dad.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Iris goes off the grid, and a former client named Georges brings her into his world.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 8) EJ suffers a brutal injury, and Max and Gary have a risky plan concerning a beehive.
Run the World (Starz at 8:30) The girls decide to throw a karaoke party for Ella’s birthday.
Good Witch (Hallmark at 9) Cassie, Stephanie and Abigail help Martha throw Claire a baby shower.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) Cecil and Eugene hang out with Scott, and Contessa reflects on some self-truths.
Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) Anne Burrell and Michael Synon choose a winner.
The Chi (Showtime at 9) Kevin and Jake attend a college tour and consider their futures, and Papa decides to start a podcast.
Shahs of Sunset (Bravo at 10) The crew thoroughly plans Mike’s Palm Springs birthday trip, and GG finds something in common with an old foe.
Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) Mare gets to the bottom of Erin’s murder in the finale.
Pose (FX at 10) Papi adjusts to his new role as a guardian, and Angel gets some guidance from someone unexpected.
National Memorial Day Concert (PBS at 8) Hosted by Steve Buscemi is the annual program that commemorates the 20 years since Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, remembering those who have died.
Black Monday (Showtime at 10) Tiff and Corkie must rebrand and refinance Pfaffashions, and Dawn and Mo must figure out some work and life balance.
Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime at 10:30) Zayna has a rumor to deal with while Kevin has his first painting job, and Dan preps for Jess’s birthday.
Ziwe (Showtime at 11) Ziwe and musician Phoebe Bridgers talk “allyship,” and Ziwe hosts a game show to find the “wokest” ally.
Specials
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History at 8) The documentary reflects on the horrifying Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 on the 100th anniversary.
Johnny Cash: The Man in Black (Reelz at 8) Johnny Cash was one of the most influential artists, but he often struggled and was self-destructive.
Autopsy: The Last Hours of June Carter Cash (Reelz at 10) Tracing the life of June Carter Cash, the wife of Johnny Cash and a country music artist in her own right.
— Anying Guo