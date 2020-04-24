Sunday Listings
Fox News Sunday (Fox at 9 a.m.) Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla.), Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Thomas Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security.
White House Chronicle (WETA at 9 a.m.) Preeti Srivastav, a sustainability and energy consultant with Guidehouse.
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (Fox at 10 a.m.) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
This Is America & the World (WETA at 10 a.m.) A roundtable with four Muslim Americans.
Meet the Press (NBC at 10:30 a.m.) NBC News medical contributor Vin Gupta, Andrea Mitchell, Stephanie Ruhle.
Killing Eve (BBC America at 9) Two obsessive women go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) Sam, Callen and Rountree travel to Afghanistan to help with a sensitive case.
Westworld (HBO at 9) Caleb‘s relationship with Dolores blooms.
Homeland (Showtime at 9) Carrie is faced with an extremely difficult moral dilemma regarding Saul in the series finale. See Hank Stuever’s notebook on C1.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter has a car accident and falls into a coma.
Good Girls (NBC at 10) Annie experiences self-doubt over her GED test.
Insecure (HBO at 10) Issa and Ahmal decide to do their own thing while Molly’s family celebrates Thanksgiving together.
