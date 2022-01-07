BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer (A&E at 9) Examining the life and terrible crimes of Dennis Rader through forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland’s correspondence with Rader.
Movies
Labor, Lies and Murder (Lifetime at 8) Hailey hires a doula for her home birth but finds out some shocking information about her.
The Wedding Veil (Hallmark at 9) The first film of the trilogy centers on three longtime college friends who stumble upon a mysterious veil that supposedly unites the wearer with their true love.
Returning
The Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now) Season 3.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) Season 10.
World’s Funniest Animals (CW at 9) Season 2.
Sunday Listings
1883 (Paramount Plus) The group must cross the river with their wagons and supplies; Thomas and Noemi grow closer.
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount Plus) Kingstown Prison becomes total chaos; Mike attempts to stop a riot, which will have serious consequences for all involved.
SEAL Team (Paramount Plus) Jason must confront his deepest fears while healing; Clay and Sonny have to take certain matters into their own hands.
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) Authorities examine the murder of a man and learn their prime suspect is closely tied to an open cold case in Indiana.
Around the World in 80 Days (PBS at 8) After surviving France, Fogg and his party cross Italy until their train comes to a halt.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8:30) McCall is caught in a battle between rival rap crews when she is hired by the wife of a famous rapper to prove he is innocent of murdering a fellow artist.
Power Book II: Ghost (Starz at 8) Tariq reflects on where he is in his life and whom he can trust; Brayden has to decide whether to protect his family or help save Tariq’s; Monet is faced with a new world order in her own family.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC at 8) Celebrity contestants include Marcia Cross, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Anderson.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC at 8) Gino frets that Jasmine is materialistic and has a bad temper; Memphis isn’t happy with Hamza’s performance in the bedroom; Johnny’s family worries about him going to the U.S.; Ximena tells Mike a big secret; Alina wants Caleb to commit.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 9) Meredith throws Seth a birthday party and doesn’t invite the Shahs, so Heather and Whitney believe there’s a bigger rift between the two women; Jen and Sharrieff work on their marriage.
Supermarket Sweep (ABC at 9) Contestants are from Texas, Arizona and California.
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime at 9) Dexter and Harrison attempt to live a normal life in a place that is not as normal as they thought it was.
Claws (TNT at 9) Desna opens up a second nail salon, but a rival salon owner starts demanding a monthly payoff; Jenn’s addiction spirals out of control as she forms a closer bond with Tony.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Louise realizes the new plan for evaluating teachers shifts the power at school from teacher to student; Bob and Linda disagree over where their final resting place should be.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9:30) The team wants to find Kensi after she is kidnapped by a mysterious militia group while helping a group of migrants cross the border.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Peter gets a high-pitched voice after an accident, so Jesus coaches him into fending off the choirboys; Stewie is into Lois’s new masculine physique.
Yellowjackets (Showtime at 10) The Yellowjackets are on the brink of death and decide to throw one last rager; an increasingly paranoid Shauna struggles with how to keep her cool but still be Shauna.
Sister Wives (TLC at 10) The Brown family is more divided than ever; Christine and Janelle have to choose between seeing Kody and seeing their older children; Robyn and Meri follow Kody’s covid rules just so they can have Thanksgiving with him.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) The team must rely on a criminal for his expertise to take down a bigger threat; Officers Chen and Bradford look into the murder of an unhoused teenager who used to be friends with Tamara.
Alex vs. America (Food at 10) Beef takes center stage, and host Eric Adjepong challenges three chefs from Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas to prove their mastery of beef by beating chef Alex Guarnaschelli.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10:30) The team have to locate stolen rocket launchers smuggled into Los Angeles.
Premieres
Smiling Friends (Adult Swim at midnight) Following the people who work at Smiling Friends, a company meant to make people smile and happy.
Pivoting (Fox at 8:30) Three women, pictured from left, Maggie Q, Ginnifer Goodwin and Eliza Coupe, make a life-altering decisions after a childhood friend dies.
Movies
Love’s Second Chance (Up at 7) Rose is a fashion stylist who inherits her grandmother’s vintage dress shop, returning to her hometown and running into her high school crush.
Trapped by My Sugar Daddy (Lifetime at 8) An 18-year-old starts dating a 50-year-old but soon she becomes prisoner in his mansion.
North to Home (HMM at 9) Suzanne is excited to spend her birthday with her family, but the family reunion poses challenges.
Returning
Vera (BritBox) Season 11.
Call Me Kat (Fox at 8) Season 2.
All Creatures Great and Small (PBS at 9) Season 2.
Euphoria (HBO at 9) Season 2.
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO at 10) Season 2.
— Anying Guo