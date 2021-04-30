Sunday
Snapped (Oxygen at 6) A Tennessee man with rumored connections to the mob dies violently.
Mastermind of Murder (Oxygen at 7) A Navy veteran is stabbed in his senior living community, and clues lead to a sly con artist.
Bless the Harts (Fox at 7:30) Wayne’s noncommittal best friend, Travis, visits, and they try to fulfill their dream of opening a bar.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo at 8) In Part 2 of the reunion, the cast looks back on the South Carolina trip.
The Equalizer (CBS at 8) McCall must find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer, and McCall’s vigilante activity is on the district attorney’s radar.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo have actor David Arquette on to talk about horror movies and wrestling injuries.
American Idol (ABC at 8) The results of the comeback show are revealed, and the top nine go to Disney World for individual sessions with a celebrity mentor.
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (TLC at 8) Angela starts anew in Los Angeles, and Kalani is doubtful of Asuelu’s earnestness.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC at 9) Zoey puts all her energy into her relationship, but a planned double date doesn’t quite pan out.
When Calls the Heart (Hallmark at 9) A school inspector comes to town and stirs up trouble for Elizabeth, and Carson and Faith’s relationship is tested.
The Nevers (HBO at 9) Mundi wants revenge, so Amalia and her advisers compile a list of potential enemies, and the other Orphans try to decode a message.
Naked and Afraid XL (Discovery at 9) Matt goes for a big alligator win despite potential injuries, and huge storms force Steven to find resources.
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS at 9) NCIS gets a hard drive that has a deep fake of a dead terrorist, and some communications are hijacked during the mission.
Married to Medicine (Bravo at 9) The group goes home after a medical mission in D.C., and Damon and Heavenly have a discussion about the March on Washington with their children.
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC at 9) An infiltration becomes a rescue mission as the group finds out more about an underground community.
City on a Hill (Showtime at 9) Kelvin struggles to lead the Braxton Boys, and Decourcy feels disconnected with Siobhan.
Bob’s Burgers (Fox at 9) Louise finds out Rudy owns a model bridge that can explode, and Mort tries to instruct Bob, Linda and Teddy on the art of meditation.
Family Guy (Fox at 9:30) Meg handles a college admissions scandal, and Brian starts his own fitness journey.
The Rookie (ABC at 10) Nolan rushes his son to the hospital after he collapses and must reunite with his ex-wife, and Detective Lopez finds out La Fiera is at the same hospital.
On the Case With Paula Zahn (Investigation Discovery at 10) A teenager disappears when walking to the store in the winter, and her body is found six miles away the next morning.
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS at 10) The team investigates a deadly bar bombing, and Pride tries to come around with having Connor in his life.
Mare of Easttown (HBO at 10) Mare and Colin go through new physical evidence, and Mare gets some unsolicited advice from Richard about Carrie.
Good Girls (NBC at 10) Ruby and Annie get exasperated with Beth, and Stan is hesitant of getting Beth involved with a new business.
Bravo’s Chat Room (Bravo at 10:30) Hannah Berner from “Summer House,” Gizelle Bryant from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and others talk about pop-culture moments and more.
Premieres
Uri and Ella (HBO Max) The story of a man and his daughter after the passing of their wife and mother as they continue with life after loss.
Home Town Takeover (HGTV at 8) The spinoff of “Home Town” helps entire towns that are struggling.
Deep Water Salvage (Weather at 10) A series following marine construction companies as they navigate extreme weather’s effects on property.
Miniseries
The Story of Late Night (CNN at 9) Take a look back at late-night television’s iconic moments and the hosts that made them possible.
Movies
How I Met Your Murderer (Lifetime at 8) Mack Meyer’s career revolves around her true-crime podcast, but soon she finds her husband was involved in the death of his high school sweetheart.
Just for the Summer (Up at 7) An English teacher goes on her summer vacation to see her grandmother and bumps into her childhood sweetheart.
Specials
Aretha Franklin: Story of Her Songs (Reelz at 9) Celebrating and discussing three tracks, including “Respect,” from the Queen of Soul.
Revealed: The Hunt for Bin Laden (History at 8) A look into the decade-long search to find the al-Qaeda leader.
Returning
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Season 6.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Season 2.
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz at 8) Season 3.
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN at 10) Season 6.
Bar Rescue (Paramount at 11) Season 8.
Pose (FX at 10) The final season of the groundbreaking show follows Blanca, Elektra, Angel, Pray Tell and the rest of the company in 1994 New York. Pictured from left: Dyllón Burnside as Ricky, Hailie Sahar as Lulu, Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Indya Moore as Angel and Angel Bismark Curiel as Lil Papi.
